Newswire

That’s not what she said: Greg Daniels clarifies The Office reboot rumors

The co-creator of The Office says reports were "speculative"

By
Matt Schimkowitz
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Brian Baumgartner on The Office
Screenshot: NBC

Like Michael Scott, the imperfect world of online entertainment media is very excitable. Take The A.V. Club, for example. A few weeks ago, a talented, some might even say genius, writer for this very publication reported on gears turning in The Office-verse. Though Daniels has discussed possible reboots in the past, he’s now saying those Puck reports were “speculative,” so it sounds like we won’t be returning to The Office after all.

Speaking to Collider, Daniels shot down the rumors he started as confirmation that there’s still interest in the series

“Well, I think that it’s very speculative,” he said. “The fact that it kind of blew up based on one line in a Puck piece was kind of cool, I guess, in the sense that the fans still care a lot. But the thing I would say is, when there’s something to announce, I will definitely announce it.”

Office reboots are an evergreen topic online as the show grew in popularity after its run ended. To Daniels’ point, Puck’s reporting was probably valuable to NBC, allowing them to gauge interest in the project. Considering how much of the entertainment business is mining the past for future profits, we’re technically always between Office reboots. As NBC content chief Susan Rovner said in 2021, the company is “standing by” until “Greg Daniels wants to do one.”

With that, we’ll have to wait until the next time someone from NBC or the previous Office incarnation says anything about the show to speculate on another reboot. In the meantime, we can check out one of the other 11 versions of this show throughout the world. Or, we could aspire to a new workplace comedy, maybe one based around the mundane lives of white-collar workers in the sexy industry of toner sales.