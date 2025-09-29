Werner Herzog gazed upon the "empty and soulless" abyss of AI-generated movies After a career observing and capturing the chaos of the natural world, in all its splendor and horror, the legendary filmmaker predicts that AI will be "the overwhelming face of warfare in the future."

The cold indifference of nature can never be reasoned with, controlled, or predicted. It is a pure, merciless hell that taunts humanity’s desire to cultivate the Earth for our own selfish purposes. And the artificial stuff ain’t so hot either, according to Werner Herzog. Appearing on Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend (per Gizmodo) to promote his new documentary and book, The Future Of Truth, Herzog discussed the “empty and soulless” cinematic output of generative AI. “I have seen movies, short films, completely created by artificial intelligence,” Herzog said. “Story and acting and everything, they look completely dead. There are stories, but they have no soul. They are empty and soulless.”

“You know it is the most common, lowest denominator of what is filling billions and billions of informations on the internet,” Herzog said. “The common denominator and nothing beyond this common denominator can be found in these fabrications.”