6 things you have to watch on TV this weekend

Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, February 10, to Sunday, February 12. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What's On will publish on Sundays.]



1. The Last Of Us avoids competing with football

Episode 5 Preview | The Last of Us | HBO Max

HBO Max, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: The Last Of Us doesn’t want you to choose between the apocalypse and sports. So the HBO drama has bowed out of its usual Sunday night slot to avoid going head to head with the Super Bowl. Episode five of the show will now air on HBO Max this Friday. Check out The A.V. Club’s recap then.



2. Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon lead Your Place Or Mine

Your Place Or Mine | Official Trailer | Netflix

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Your Place Or Mine, which has very The Holiday vibes if you ask us, pairs Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon for the first time. Hopefully, their on-screen chemistry is more electric than whatever the hell they were doing on the red carpet. Written and directed by Aline Brosh McKenna, the film follows two lifelong friends who swap houses for a life-changing week that helps them realize their true feelings. The cast includes Rachel Bloom, Jesse Williams, Tig Notaro, and Zoë Chao.

3. It’s Kansas City vs. Philadelphia at the 2023 Super Bowl

Super Bowl LVII - Chiefs vs Eagles 2023 | Official Trailer | HD

FOX, Sunday, 6:30 p.m.: This year’s Super Bowl features the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs battling it out for that big ol’ trophy. (They get a trophy, right?) Rihanna will take charge during the halftime show, and the commercials will transport you back in time to the days of Clueless, Breaking Bad, and other pop-culture phenomena.

4. Get in the Valentine’s Day spirit with Love To Hate You

Love to Hate You | Official Trailer | Netflix [ENG SUB]

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: It shouldn’t surprise anyone to learn that Netflix is adding a new romantic K-drama to its slate during Valentine’s Day. Love To Hate You is about entertainment lawyer Gilmu, who finds herself entangled in the world of a popular actor. Don’t be shocked when they fall in love.

5. You wanted one more rom-com? Here’s Somebody I Used To Know

Somebody I Used to Know - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: Co-written by partners Alison Brie and Dave Franco, Somebody I Used To Know stars Brie as Ally, who reunites with her ex during a trip to her hometown. (Never a good idea in a real life, but a go-to rom-com trope.) When she meets a younger woman who reminds her of herself, Ally begins to spiral. Jay Ellis, Danny Pudi, Kiersey Clemons, Amy Sedaris, and Haley Joel Osment co-star.

6. Marvel’s Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur hits Disney

CoMarvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Official Trailer | @disneychannel x @MarvelHQ

Disney Channel, Friday, 8 p.m.: Based on the Marvel comic characters, this animated show follows Lunella Lafayette (a.k.a. Moon Girl), voiced by Diamond White. The 13-year-old lives a double life as a masked vigilante, accidentally bringing tyrannosaurus Devil Dinosaur (Fred Tatasciorre) into present-day New York City. The voice cast includes Alfre Woodard, Sasheer Zamata, Laurence Fishburne, Indya Moore, Craig Robinson, and Utkarsh Ambudkar.