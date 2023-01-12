We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Real-life couple Alison Brie and Dave Franco have teamed up on a rom-com. However, their actual chemistry won’t be seen on screen; t he duo co-wrote the upcoming Prime Video release Somebody I Used To Know, which stars Brie and is directed by Franco.

In the new trailer for the movie, which exercises remarkable restraint with its music choices, Brie plays Ally, a high-powered workaholic who’s forced to take things a little more slowly on a trip back to her sleepy hometown. Naturally, she reconnects with her ex-boyfriend Sean, played by Top Gun: Maverick’s Jay Ellis, and soon enough, they’re eating big pretzels at Oktoberfest and frolicking through the streets like the good old days. Except, of course, he’s now engaged to Cassidy (Kiersey Clemons, Zack Snyder’s Justice League), and hijinks ensue when Ally tags along on a pre-wedding getaway.

Somebody I Used To Know notably features Brie reuniting with her longtime Community co-star Danny Pudi. The cast also includes Haley Joel Osment, Julie Hagerty, and Amy Sedaris.

Brie previously co-wrote the films Horse Girl and Spin Me Round with Jeff Baena, starring in both projects. Franco directed Brie in the 2020 indie horror The Rental, and the two have been in front of the camera together in The Disaster Artist and The Little Hours. Clemons previously co-starred with Franco in Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising.

While Netflix initially led romantic comedies’ shift to streaming, Prime Video has been steadily building up its own catalog with releases such as The Big Sick, I Want You Back, Late Night, and the recent Something From Tiffany’s. The streamer also has the Jennifer Lopez-starring Shotgun Wedding coming up soon.

Somebody I Used To Know will be available on Prime Video on February 10.