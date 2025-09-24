Glinda is caught up in the propaganda machine in final Wicked: For Good trailer

The first Wicked movie is a cheerful enemies-to-friends coming-of-age tale that takes a hard political turn in the last act. Wicked: For Good, premiering November 21, will expand upon that turn—and expand upon the stage version of the story. The Broadway musical gave surprising origin stories to the Tin Man, Scarecrow, and Cowardly Lion. The final Wicked: For Good trailer adds another origin for Glinda’s (Ariana Grande) bubble. Like the Wizard’s “magic,” it’s all smoke and mirrors, designed to further a fascist propaganda campaign.

But Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) has her own counter-campaign going: The trailer shows her flying on her broomstick to write “THE WIZARD LIES” in the clouds. (No wonder the Wizard, played by Jeff Goldblum, wants someone to bring him her flying device.) The moment is an example of Elphie’s defiance but also a reference to the 1939 Wizard Of Oz movie and its famous “SURRENDER DOROTHY” skywriting. More than the first movie, Wicked: For Good is set to take us beyond the familiar Wizard Of Oz story and show us the tensions between Glinda and Elphaba as Dorothy sets off on her quest.

The Wicked: For Good trailer previews some classic Wicked songs, including Grande singing “Thank Goodness,” Erivo singing “No Good Deed,” and a snippet of their titular duet “For Good.” As the story was expanded for part two, so too was the soundtrack, featuring two new songs. Grande’s new number is called “The Girl In The Bubble,” in which “We get to see [Glinda] decide, ‘I’m going to change the course of Oz. I’m going to become deeply, truly good and make a safe space for people,'” the pop star explained in a recent interview with Empire magazine. “She earns her title for real, and we get to see that self-discovery. I’m so grateful for that song, because she deserves it as a character.” Meanwhile, the title of Elphaba’s track is another winking Oz reference, “No Place Like Home.” Of that song, Erivo teased, “She has to question why she wants to continue to save Oz, or save the animals in it, even though this place doesn’t necessarily want her. … It is a discovery as to why she can continue. That is where the story gets started for her.”