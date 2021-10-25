Paul McCartney has joined the rest of the world’s living Beatles and has gone anti-autograph. Much like Ringo said in an all-time great internet video more than a decade ago, McCartney (who’s been a bit of a tear recently) announced that he would cease giving his John Hancock to fans, the 79-year-old “Paperback Writer” writer said in an interview with Reader’s Digest.

Advertisement

According to McCartney, the idea of scribbling his signature on whatever loose scrap of paper that you happen to have in your pocket is a poor stand-in for actual human interaction. “It always struck me as a bit strange,” McCartney said. “‘Here, can I write your name down on the back of this till receipt, please?’ Why? We both know who I am.”

“What you’ve usually got is a ropey photo with a poor backdrop and me looking a bit miserable,” he said. “Let’s chat, let’s exchange stories.”

Though, Paul seems to ignore the fact that autographs provide a fan with proof of the meeting. It’s so they can brag to their fan club later on and have written evidence that they’re the artist’s “#1 fan.” Still, we assume Paul would much rather hear about your collection of Beatles bobbleheads for 45 minutes than sign a quick thing and get the hell out of there, so good luck with that, Macca!



As mentioned, Paul isn’t the only former Beatle who has put the kibosh on autograph signing. In 2008, drummer Ringo Starr infamously announced that he would no longer accept fanmail or sign autographs.

G/O Media may get a commission Pre-Order AirPods 3 The next generation of AirPods

A more affordable alternative to AirPods Pro with many of the same features. $179 at Amazon

“I’m warning you with peace and love. I have too much to do, so no more fan mail!” Ringo said. “And no objects to be signed. Nothing! Anyway, peace and love, peace and love.”

Despite pleading “peace and love” to the Marge Simpsons of the world, it’s pretty clear he chose violence.



[via Louder]

