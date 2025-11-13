Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi come undone in the sumptuous Wuthering Heights trailer

With a new 12-song soundtrack by Charli xcx, Emerald Fennell’s "Wuthering Heights" hits theaters on Valentine's Day 2026.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  November 13, 2025 | 3:16pm
Photo Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures
No expense appears to have been spared for Emerald Fennell’s‌ lavish adaptation of Emily Brontë’s “Wuthering Heights”. Those quotation marks alone must’ve cost a pretty penny. But while much could be said about the sumptuous cinematography, luxurious sets, and a red backdrop that would make for an excellent romance novel cover, it’s the two leads that still command the camera. In a romantic pairing that the literary world has clamored for, Barbie and Frankenstein finally make their union official in the new trailer. Margot Robbie plays Catherine Earnshaw in the adaptation, opposite Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff, her returning lost love who no doubt makes a mess of whatever circumstances Catherine now finds herself in. We won’t say too much more about the plot, but the book is nearly 200 years old, so feel free to spoil it for yourself by watching any number of film adaptations or even reading Brontë’s novel, if you’re daring enough. We will say that, while the trailer emphasizes Catherine’s romantic longing for Heathcliff and even declares the book “The Greatest Love Story,” it has yet to delve into his vengeful rage that surfaces when he gallops back into her life.

The trailer also features a new song from Charli xcx, who announced today that she’s producing an entire soundtrack album for the film. The trailer features her latest song, “Chains Of Love,” prominently, adding some bodice-ripping atmosphere to Fennell’s painterly visuals. But Charli, too, has been busy.  Earlier this week, she released a full version of another new song for the soundtrack, “Home,” featuring the legendary John Cale.

“A few years ago I watched Todd Haynes’ documentary about The Velvet Underground. As many of you know I’m a huge fan of the band and was really taken by the documentary. One thing that stuck with me was how John Cale described a key sonic requirement of The Velvet Underground. That any song had to be both ‘elegant and brutal’. I got really stuck on that phrase,” she said in a statement. “When the summer ended I was still ruminating on John’s words. So I decided to reach out to him to get his opinion on the songs that his phrase had so deeply inspired, but also to see whether he might want to collaborate on any.”

Wuthering Heights opens on February 13, 2026.

 
