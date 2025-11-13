Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi come undone in the sumptuous Wuthering Heights trailer With a new 12-song soundtrack by Charli xcx, Emerald Fennell’s "Wuthering Heights" hits theaters on Valentine's Day 2026.

No expense appears to have been spared for Emerald Fennell’s‌ lavish adaptation of Emily Brontë’s “Wuthering Heights”. Those quotation marks alone must’ve cost a pretty penny. But while much could be said about the sumptuous cinematography, luxurious sets, and a red backdrop that would make for an excellent romance novel cover, it’s the two leads that still command the camera. In a romantic pairing that the literary world has clamored for, Barbie and Frankenstein finally make their union official in the new trailer. Margot Robbie plays Catherine Earnshaw in the adaptation, opposite Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff, her returning lost love who no doubt makes a mess of whatever circumstances Catherine now finds herself in. We won’t say too much more about the plot, but the book is nearly 200 years old, so feel free to spoil it for yourself by watching any number of film adaptations or even reading Brontë’s novel, if you’re daring enough. We will say that, while the trailer emphasizes Catherine’s romantic longing for Heathcliff and even declares the book “The Greatest Love Story,” it has yet to delve into his vengeful rage that surfaces when he gallops back into her life.