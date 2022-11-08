Zac Efron may be fresh off The World’s Greatest Beer Run, but he sure doesn’t look like it. In the first official photo from A24’s pro-wrestling drama The Iron Claw, Efron returned to his ab-hoarding ways, bulking up and dropkicking his opponent right in the face. Seriously, this dude has to save some abs for the rest of us.

The Iron Claw is a biopic about pro-wrestling legend Kevin Von Erich of the world-famous Von Erich family. Beginning with Frit z Von Erich in the 1960s, the Von Erich dynasty has been a mainstay of the pro-wrestling landscape. However, the family has also dealt with numerous tragedies, with five of Fritz’s six sons dying before their father, including three by suicide.

Advertisement

However, Kevin Von Erich, the WWE Hall Of Famer that Efron plays, is still alive and is apparently a fan of Efron’s look. Well, who wouldn’t be? His son, Marshall Von Erich, tweeted yesterday that his dad approves of the star’s form. “Great picture of [Zac Efron] throwing a Von Erich drop kick!” Marshall Von Erich tweeted. “My dad thought it was an old picture of him.”

Last week, on-set photos of Efron showcased his new bulky frame for the movie, which undersold the flying athleticism. In its current static state, Efron’s form looks like a dead ringer for Von Erich’s famous dropkick. We’ll have to reserve judgment for his Iron Claw, the wrestler’s renowned finishing maneuver, but thus far, Efron looks fantastic.

Kevin Von Erich vs. Abdullah the Butcher

Directed by Sean Durkin (Martha Marcy May Marlene, The Nest), The Iron Claw features The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich, Where The Crawdads Sing’s Harrison as David Von Erich, Maura Tierney as Doris Von Erich, and—in an inspired bit of casting—Holt McCallany as Fritz. Iron Claw is expected in theaters next year.