To the excitement of Adele fans and the umbrage of The Weeknd, it’s finally Grammys season again. We’ve said our piece as a staff, but at the end of the day it’s obviously not up to us. Rather, its the nebulous community known as “Grammy voters” that decides. From spoken-word poetry to music videos to the ever-looming Album Of The Year category, there’s a lot of ground to be traversed at the awards this year—and finally, the playing field is set.
For better or for worse, here are your 2023 Grammy Nominees. It may be time for some first (or fifth) listens.
This post will be receiving live updates.
Record Of The Year
ABBA, “Don’t Shut Me Down”
Adele, “Easy On Me”
Beyoncé, “Break My Soul”
Mary J. Blige, “Good Morning Gorgeous”
Brandi Carlile ft. Lucius, “You And Me On The Rock”
Doja Cat, “Woman”
Steve Lacy, “Bad Habit”
Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5"
Lizzo, “About Damn Time”
Harry Styles, “As It Was”
Best New Artist
Anitta
Omar Apollo
Domi & JD Beck
Muni Long
Samara Joy
Latto
Måneskin
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
Song Of The Year
GAYLE, “ABCDEFU”
Lizzo, “About Damn Time”
Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (Ten Minute Version) (The Short Film)“
Harry Styles, “As It Was”
Adele, “Easy On Me”
Dj Khaled ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy, “God Did”
Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart pt. 5"
Bonnie Raitt, “And Just Like That”
Best Pop Solo Performance
Adele, “Easy On Me”
Bad Bunny, “Moscow Mule”
Doja CAt, “Woman”
Steve Lacy, “Bad Hat”
Lizzo, “About Damn Time”
Harry Styles “As It Was”
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Michael Bublé, Higher
Kelly Clarkson, When Christmas Comes Around
Nora Jones, I Dream Of Christmas (Extended)
Diana Ross, Thank You
Pentatonix, Evergreen
Best Pop Vocal Album
ABBA, Voyage
Adele, 30
Coldplay, Music Of The Spheres
Lizzo, Special
Harry Styles, Harry’s House
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
ABBA, “Don’t Shut Me Down”
Camilla Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran, “Bam Bam”
Coldplay & BTS, “My Universe”
Post Malone & Doja Cat, “I Like You (A Happier Song)“
Sam Smith & Kim Petras, “Unholy”
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Beyoncé, Renaissance
Bonobo, Fragments
Diplo, Diplo
Odesza, The Last Goodbye
Rufus Dü Sol, Surrender
Best Rap Performance
DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy, “God Did”
Doja Cat, “Vegas”
Gunna & Future ft. Young Thug, “Pushin P”
Hitkidd & Glorilla, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)“
Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5"
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Dj Khaled ft. Future and Sza, “Beautiful”
Future ft. Drake and Tems, “Wait For U”
Jack Harlow, “First Class”
Kendrick Lamar ft. Blxst and Amanda Reifer, “Die Hard”
Latto, “Big Energy (Live)“
Best Rap Song
Jack Harlow ft. Drake, “Churchill Downs”
Dj Khaled ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy, “God Did”
Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5"
Future & Gunna, “Pushin P”
Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U”
Best Rap Album
DJ Khaled, God Did
Future, I Never Liked U
Jack Harlow, Come Home The Kids Miss You
Pusha T, It’s Almost Dry
Best Latin Pop Album
Christina Aguilera, Aguilera
Ruben Blades & Boca Livre, Pasieros
Camilo, De Adentro Pa Afuera
Fonseca, Viajante
Best Música Urbana Album
Rauw Alejandro, Trap Cake, Vol. 2
Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Daddy Yankee, Legendaddy
Farruko, LA 167
Maluma, The Love & Sex Tape
Songwriter Of The Year, non-classical
Amy Allen
Nija Charles
Tobias Jesso Jr.
The-Dream
Laura Veltz
Best Alternative Music Album
Arcade Fire, WE
Björk, Fossora
Big Thief, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You
Wet Leg, Wet Leg
Yeah Yeah Yeah’s, Cool It Down
Best Alternative Music Performance
Arctic Monkeys, “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball”
Big Thief, “Certainty”
Florence + The Machine, “King”
Wet Leg, “Chaise Lounge”
Yeah Yeah Yeah’s ft. Perfume Genius, “Spitting Off The Edge Of The World”
Best R&B Performance
Beyoncé, “Virgo’s Groove”
Lucky Daye, “Over”
Jazmine Sullivan, “Hurt Me So Good”
Mary J. Blige ft. Anderson .Paak, “Here With Me”
Muni Long, “Hrs & Hrs”
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Snoh Allegra, “Do 4 Love”
Beyoncé, “Plastic Off the Sofa”
Mary J. Blige, “Good Morning Gorgeous”
Babyface ft. Ella Mai, “Keeps On Fallin’”
Adam Blackstone ft. Jazmine Sullivan, “’Round Midnight”
Best R&B Song
Beyoncé, “Cuff It”
Mary J. Blige, “Good Morning Gorgeous”
Muni Long, “Hrs & Hrs”
Jazmine Sullivan, “Hurt Me So Good”
PJ Morton, “Please Don’t Walk Away”
Best Comedy Album
Dave Chappelle, The Closer
Jim Gaffigan, Comedy Monster
Randy Rainbow, A Little Brains, A Little Talent
Louis CK, Sorry
Patton Oswalt, We All Scream
Best Music Video
Adele, “Easy On Me”
BTS, “Yet To Come”
Doja Cat, “Woman”
Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5"
Harry Styles, “As It Was”
Taylor Swift, “All Too Well: The Short Film”
Best Music Film
Adele, Adele One Night Only
Justin Bieber, Our World
Billie Eilish, Billie Eilish Live At The O2
Rosalía, Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)
Various Artists, Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story
Neil Young & Crazy Horse, A Band A Brotherhood A Barn
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Beyoncé, “Be Alive” (from King Richard)
Taylor Swift, “Carolina” (from Where The Crawdads Sing)
Angélique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito & Jessy Wilson, “Keep Rising” (from The Woman King)
Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, “Nobody Like U” (from Turning Red)
Various Artists, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” (from Encanto)
Best Rock Performance
Bryan Adams, “So Happy It Hurts”
Beck, “Old Man”
The Black Keys, “Wild Child”
Idles, “Crawl!”
Brandi Carlile, “Broken Horses”
Ozzy Osbourne ft. Jeff Beck, “Patient Number 9"
Turnstile, “Holidays”
The Grammys will air live from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on February 5, 2023. The ceremony will stream on CBS.