To the excitement of Adele fans and the umbrage of The Weeknd, it’s finally Grammys season again. We’ve said our piece as a staff, but at the end of the day it’s obviously not up to us. Rather, its the nebulous community known as “Grammy voters” that decides. From spoken-word poetry to music videos to the ever-looming Album Of The Year category, there’s a lot of ground to be traversed at the awards this year—and finally, the playing field is set.

For better or for worse, here are your 2023 Grammy Nominees. It may be time for some first (or fifth) listens.

This post will be receiving live updates.

Record Of The Year

ABBA, “Don’t Shut Me Down”

Adele, “Easy On Me”

Beyoncé, “Break My Soul”

Mary J. Blige, “Good Morning Gorgeous”

Brandi Carlile ft. Lucius, “You And Me On The Rock”

Doja Cat, “Woman”

Steve Lacy, “Bad Habit”

Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5"

Lizzo, “About Damn Time”

Harry Styles, “As It Was”

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

Domi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Song Of The Year



GAYLE, “ABCDEFU”

Lizzo, “About Damn Time”

Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (Ten Minute Version) (The Short Film)“



Harry Styles, “As It Was”

Adele, “Easy On Me”

Dj Khaled ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy, “God Did”

Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart pt. 5"

Bonnie Raitt, “And Just Like That”

Best Pop Solo Performance

Adele, “Easy On Me”

Bad Bunny, “Moscow Mule”

Doja CAt, “Woman”

Steve Lacy, “Bad Hat”

Lizzo, “About Damn Time”

Harry Styles “As It Was”

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Michael Bublé, Higher

Kelly Clarkson, When Christmas Comes Around

Nora Jones, I Dream Of Christmas (Extended)

Diana Ross, Thank You

Pentatonix, Evergreen

Best Pop Vocal Album

ABBA, Voyage

Adele, 30

Coldplay, Music Of The Spheres

Lizzo, Special

Harry Styles, Harry’s House

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

ABBA, “Don’t Shut Me Down”

Camilla Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran, “Bam Bam”

Coldplay & BTS, “My Universe”

Post Malone & Doja Cat, “I Like You (A Happier Song)“

Sam Smith & Kim Petras, “Unholy”

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Beyoncé, Renaissance

Bonobo, Fragments

Diplo, Diplo

Odesza, The Last Goodbye

Rufus Dü Sol, Surrender

Best Rap Performance



DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy, “God Did”

Doja Cat, “Vegas”

Gunna & Future ft. Young Thug, “Pushin P”

Hitkidd & Glorilla, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)“

Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5"

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Dj Khaled ft. Future and Sza, “Beautiful”

Future ft. Drake and Tems, “Wait For U”

Jack Harlow, “First Class”

Kendrick Lamar ft. Blxst and Amanda Reifer, “Die Hard”

Latto, “Big Energy (Live)“

Best Rap Song

Jack Harlow ft. Drake, “Churchill Downs”

Dj Khaled ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy, “God Did”

Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5"

Future & Gunna, “Pushin P”

Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U”

Best Rap Album

DJ Khaled, God Did

Future, I Never Liked U

Jack Harlow, Come Home The Kids Miss You

Pusha T, It’s Almost Dry

Best Latin Pop Album

Christina Aguilera, Aguilera

Ruben Blades & Boca Livre, Pasieros

Camilo, De Adentro Pa Afuera

Fonseca, Viajante

Best Música Urbana Album

Rauw Alejandro, Trap Cake, Vol. 2

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Daddy Yankee, Legendaddy

Farruko, LA 167

Maluma, The Love & Sex Tape

Songwriter Of The Year, non-classical

Amy Allen

Nija Charles

Tobias Jesso Jr.

The-Dream

Laura Veltz

Best Alternative Music Album

Arcade Fire, WE

Björk, Fossora

Big Thief, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You

Wet Leg, Wet Leg

Yeah Yeah Yeah’s, Cool It Down

Best Alternative Music Performance

Arctic Monkeys, “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball”

Big Thief, “Certainty”

Florence + The Machine, “King”

Wet Leg, “Chaise Lounge”

Yeah Yeah Yeah’s ft. Perfume Genius, “Spitting Off The Edge Of The World”

Best R&B Performance

Beyoncé, “Virgo’s Groove”

Lucky Daye, “Over”

Jazmine Sullivan, “Hurt Me So Good”

Mary J. Blige ft. Anderson .Paak, “Here With Me”

Muni Long, “Hrs & Hrs”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Snoh Allegra, “Do 4 Love”

Beyoncé, “Plastic Off the Sofa”

Mary J. Blige, “Good Morning Gorgeous”

Babyface ft. Ella Mai, “Keeps On Fallin’”



Adam Blackstone ft. Jazmine Sullivan, “’Round Midnight”

Best R&B Song

Beyoncé, “Cuff It”

Mary J. Blige, “Good Morning Gorgeous”

Muni Long, “Hrs & Hrs”

Jazmine Sullivan, “Hurt Me So Good”

PJ Morton, “Please Don’t Walk Away”

Best Comedy Album

Dave Chappelle, The Closer

Jim Gaffigan, Comedy Monster

Randy Rainbow, A Little Brains, A Little Talent

Louis CK, Sorry

Patton Oswalt, We All Scream

Best Music Video

Adele, “Easy On Me”

BTS, “Yet To Come”

Doja Cat, “Woman”

Kendrick Lamar, “The Heart Part 5"

Harry Styles, “As It Was”

Taylor Swift, “All Too Well: The Short Film”

Best Music Film

Adele, Adele One Night Only



Justin Bieber, Our World

Billie Eilish, Billie Eilish Live At The O2

Rosalía, Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)

Various Artists, Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story

Neil Young & Crazy Horse, A Band A Brotherhood A Barn

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Beyoncé, “Be Alive” (from King Richard)

Taylor Swift, “Carolina” (from Where The Crawdads Sing)

Angélique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito & Jessy Wilson, “Keep Rising” (from The Woman King)

Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, “Nobody Like U” (from Turning Red)

Various Artists, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” (from Encanto)

Best Rock Performance

Bryan Adams, “So Happy It Hurts”

Beck, “Old Man”

The Black Keys, “Wild Child”

Idles, “Crawl!”

Brandi Carlile, “Broken Horses”

Ozzy Osbourne ft. Jeff Beck, “Patient Number 9"

Turnstile, “Holidays”

The Grammys will air live from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on February 5, 2023. The ceremony will stream on CBS.

