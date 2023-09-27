There’s no need to put on makeup or fix your hair up pretty, Bruce Springsteen fans. The Boss is taking a break.

Earlier today, Springsteen (a.k.a Bruuuuuuuuuce) announced he would be pausing all upcoming tour dates as he recovers from peptic ulcer disease. To all those concerned, he says he’s “on the mend.”

“Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support,” Springsteen said on social media. “I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year.”

The statement from the band said that the “Born To Run” singer is recovering “steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor’s advice.” The decision to postpone the tour was “out of an abundance of caution.” However, the statement assures ticketholders that the Springsteen camp will announce rescheduled dates next week, and the new concerts will take place at the originally scheduled venues. Those unable to attend the new dates have 30 days to request a refund, but original tickets will be valid for the new dates.

One of American music’s most consistent and beloved troubadours, Springsteen worried fans over the summer after he postponed dates in mid-August. He quickly returned to the road, performing his now-legendary three-hour, career-spanning setlists for his New Jersey homecoming. Shortly after, though, he announced more delays to his touring schedule, moving the remainder of his September dates to next year. Many believed he would return to the road in November following a scheduled October break. Alas, that was not the case.

It’s worth noting that Bruce Springsteen is 74 years old and has been touring most of his life. He began playing these monster setlists in the 1980s— t o the chagrin of fellow rock elder Paul McCartney.

“Now, people will do three or four hours. I blame Bruce Springsteen — I’ve told him so, I said, ‘It’s your fault,’” McCartney told Conan O’Brien earlier this year. “You can’t now do an hour. We used to do a half hour. That was The Beatles’ thing – half an hour, and we got paid for it.”

We wish Mr. Springsteen a speedy recovery so he can get out there and keep making things difficult for Paul McCartney.