Amanda Knox tells her own story in trailer for The Twisted Tale Of Amanda Knox

“Many people think they know my story. But now, finally, it’s my turn to tell it.” That’s Grace Van Patten speaking as her character, Amanda Knox, in the trailer for Hulu’s The Twisted Tale Of Amanda Knox, but it’s also true of the real woman whose Italian trial captured the world’s attention. The real Knox—who was accused of and ultimately exonerated for the murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher, in 2007—serves as an executive producer and co-writer on the show. “In the past, even those who have approached me with the best intentions, it’s always been, ‘We want to tell your story,'” Knox told Vanity Fair in a recent interview. “I wasn’t interested in having yet another person’s voice telling the worst experience of my life for who knows what reason.”

The new series “traces Amanda’s relentless fight to prove her innocence and reclaim her freedom and examines why authorities and the world stood so firmly in judgment,” its logline states. “We don’t have to be limited by black-and-white narratives when thinking about tragedies,” Knox added in her VF interview. “And I think that’s really useful in a time where people are siloing off and not finding common ground. This story serves as a cautionary tale for that.”

This isn’t the first time Knox has revisited this time in her life. She previously sat for an interview in 2016 Netflix documentary Amanda Knox and has also published several books and podcasts about her experience. There have also been multiple attempts to tell her story without her consent, including a 2011 Lifetime movie and the 2021 Matt Damon-led drama Stillwater, which director Tom McCarthy admitted was inspired by Knox’s tale, but maintained was a work of fiction, per VF. This time, however, Knox is excited to go back “not just because it’s a fucking amazing ride… but because it has universal resonance. I want people to come away from this show thinking that they’re going to see me, and [themselves] feel really seen.”

The Twisted Tale Of Amanda Knox premieres August 20 on Hulu.