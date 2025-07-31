Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells making TV show out of barely remembered John Ritter flick Stay Tuned

Gad and Rannells pulled this one straight from the depths of our memories of the local TV channel's afternoon movie.

By William Hughes  |  July 30, 2025 | 10:38pm
Screenshot: YouTube
Film News Josh Gad
Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells making TV show out of barely remembered John Ritter flick Stay Tuned
Introducing Endless Mode: A New Games & Anime Site from Paste

We’ll say this for Hulu’s plans to drop Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells into a TV series loosely based on 1992 John Ritter/Pam Dawber/We Don’t Talk About Jeffrey Jones These Days “classic” comedy film Stay Tuned: At least it’s not conventional reboot material.

This is per Deadline, which reports that Gad and Rannells will star in a show, developed by Akiva Goldsman, Greg Lessans, and showrunner Jordan Cahan, that’ll tap into a rich cinematic universe previously only available to kids home sick from school in 1993, and thus subjected to the whims of whatever budget-minded weirdo was programming the local afternoon movie. (Speaking of Jones, we feel like this thing was always fighting for airtime with Mom And Dad Save The World.) The premise, admittedly, is evergreen: Folks get sucked into the TV, the TV tries to kill them, creatives get to flip through genres, styles, and even between live-action and animation as needed. (The original movie had a handwaved plot about Hell trying to bump up its numbers, but it’s not clear if the new TV show will use that premise, or something more sci-fi/Space Jam 2-y.)

Gad and Rannells—who became friends after starring together in The Book Of Mormon, but who’ve never done a film or TV project together—both issued “fun” joke-y statements about the news, which we now print here, unaltered, for you to mercilessly judge. Gad: “For over a decade Andrew and I have been the Laverne and Shirley of our generation (according to our mothers). It only makes sense to now do a TV series where we can literally do an episode as Laverne And Shirley (assuming the rights to those characters aren’t prohibitively expensive and that the algorithm rewards Laverne And Shirley viewership).” And Rannells: “Personally, Josh and I have always reminded me more of a Sam and Diane or at times a Cagney and Lacey, but either way, I am thrilled we are reuniting once again! This time with Akiva, Greg and Jordan, who seem even more unhinged than we are.”

(We’ll personally give Rannells the point—less labored—but it was a close-run match. Well-played to both teams)

Cahan previously worked with Rannells on Showtime series Black Monday. Neither of them, as far as we can tell, have any experience with turning popular actors into cartoon mice for what will later turn out to be way less of a movie’s run time than the trailer would like you to believe.

 
Join the discussion...
 