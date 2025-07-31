Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells making TV show out of barely remembered John Ritter flick Stay Tuned Gad and Rannells pulled this one straight from the depths of our memories of the local TV channel's afternoon movie.

We’ll say this for Hulu’s plans to drop Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells into a TV series loosely based on 1992 John Ritter/Pam Dawber/We Don’t Talk About Jeffrey Jones These Days “classic” comedy film Stay Tuned: At least it’s not conventional reboot material.

This is per Deadline, which reports that Gad and Rannells will star in a show, developed by Akiva Goldsman, Greg Lessans, and showrunner Jordan Cahan, that’ll tap into a rich cinematic universe previously only available to kids home sick from school in 1993, and thus subjected to the whims of whatever budget-minded weirdo was programming the local afternoon movie. (Speaking of Jones, we feel like this thing was always fighting for airtime with Mom And Dad Save The World.) The premise, admittedly, is evergreen: Folks get sucked into the TV, the TV tries to kill them, creatives get to flip through genres, styles, and even between live-action and animation as needed. (The original movie had a handwaved plot about Hell trying to bump up its numbers, but it’s not clear if the new TV show will use that premise, or something more sci-fi/Space Jam 2-y.)