Foo Fighters and Nine Inch Nails execute complicated 'lil drummer swap
Foo Fighters have reportedly hired away long-time Nine Inch Nails touring drummer Ilan Rubin… just as Nine Inch Nails hired fired Foo Fighters drummer Josh Freese.Left: Josh Freese, Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Foo Fighters, Right: Ilan Rubin Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
The drama surrounding the position of drummer for long-running rock band Foo Fighters—which started out sad, in the wake of Taylor Hawkins’ death, and then fractious, after the band announced it was firing his replacement, Josh Freese—has now somehow gotten even weirder. To wit: THR is reporting that the band has now, in essence, pulled a drummer swap with fellow veteran rockers Nine Inch Nails. According to the report, the latter group’s long-time touring drummer, Ilan Rubin—who started playing with Nine Inch Nails when he was just 21, and was inducted with them into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2020—informed Trent Reznor last week that he’d taken a job with another band. Lo and behold, sources report today he’s been tapped as the new drummer of Foo Fighters. Coincidentally or not, the news broke at pretty much the exact same time that Nine Inch Nails announced its own new drummer… former Foo Fighters member Josh Freese.