Nation's retrievers fetch self-tapes as Air Bud announces first-ever open auditions

There have been 14 movies in the Air-Bud franchise, but the recently-announced Air Bud Returns will mark a first for the series. Cineverse, the film’s studio, announced today its intention to cast an unknown in the role of Air Bud, opening the search to golden retrievers everywhere.

“We introduced the world to an incredible golden retriever called Air Bud. He proved to the world that anything is possible,” producer of the franchise Robert Vince says in a YouTube video shared with the news. “For the first time ever, we’re opening up the auditions for the next Air Bud.” Vince then passes the basketball to animal trainer Mark Forbes. “We’re launching a nationwide search for our final star. We need a dog who is a purebred golden retriever, who’s athletic, and ideally, he would love basketball just like the original Air Bud,” Forbes says, before Vince adds, “When you get the chance, you always take the shot.”

Buddy, the dog who portrayed Air Bud in the original 1997 movie, had a fairly long career before starring in the movie that proved to the world that anything is possible. Before the film, Buddy’s basketball skills earned the attention of America’s Funniest Home Videos and David Letterman, appearing on both Late Night and The Late Show multiple times. Air Bud was unfortunately his last film appearance, as the near 10-year-old dog died of cancer only six months after the film’s release. In the sequel Air Bud: Golden Receiver, it took four different dog actors to handle the role of Air Bud, further confirming Buddy’s unrivaled star power. But it’s time for a new dog to ascend to his throne; if you think your golden has what it takes, you can submit a tape here.