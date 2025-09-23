Apple delays extremist thriller series The Savant Apple TV+ has postponed the release of The Savant, which stars Jessica Chastain as an undercover agent who infiltrates online hate groups.

Apple TV+ has delayed the upcoming terrorism thriller series, The Savant, ahead of its planned release on Friday. Initially slated to premiere on September 26, the show stars Jessica Chastain as an undercover agent infiltrating online hate groups. Apple did not explain the delay, but one can hazard a guess that the hot-button issue of political violence might be a factor. “After careful consideration, we have made the decision to postpone The Savant,” an Apple TV+ spokesperson told Deadline. “We appreciate your understanding and look forward to releasing the series at a future date.”