Apple delays extremist thriller series The Savant

Apple TV+ has postponed the release of The Savant, which stars Jessica Chastain as an undercover agent who infiltrates online hate groups.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  September 23, 2025 | 6:42pm
Courtesy of Apple TV+
Apple TV+ has delayed the upcoming terrorism thriller series, The Savant, ahead of its planned release on Friday. Initially slated to premiere on September 26, the show stars Jessica Chastain as an undercover agent infiltrating online hate groups. Apple did not explain the delay, but one can hazard a guess that the hot-button issue of political violence might be a factor. “After careful consideration, we have made the decision to postpone The Savant,”  an Apple TV+ spokesperson told Deadline. “We appreciate your understanding and look forward to releasing the series at a future date.”

Chastain stars as a typical workaholic mother and wife by day and online sleeper cell by night. The trailer shows Chastain spending her time talking to extremists online as she works to prevent the next 9/11. The Savant is based on the true story of a top-secret investigator who infiltrates extremist circles online to stop mass shootings before they happen. However, considering the discourse surrounding Charlie Kirk’s assassination and his alleged killer’s internet diet, a show about online extremists planning mass shootings and terrorist attacks on Discord might look a little insensitive.

 
