Miley Cyrus burns it down with "Dream As One" for Avatar: Fire And Ash

Miley Cyrus joins the ranks of honorary Na’vi today with “Dream As One,” the theme song for the upcoming threequel Avatar: Fire And Ash. “Writing this song with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt came straight from the heart,” the pop star posted on social media to accompany the track. “Every lyric remembers where we’ve been, reflects where we are, and holds hope for what’s ahead for all of us. It was an honor to create something so personal for a film that connects so deeply with people around the world.”

Avatar: Fire And Ash hasn’t connected with people around the world yet—the film doesn’t premiere until December 14. But given James Cameron’s track record, it’s safe to say the third movie is going to be yet another global phenomenon. And Cyrus has kindled a personal connection to the material. Announcing her contribution to the soundtrack last month, she wrote, “Having been personally affected by fire and being rebuilt from the ashes, this project holds profound meaning for me.” Cyrus lost her Malibu home in the 2018 Woolsey Fire in Los Angeles, an experience she said changed her perspective, her relationships, and even her singing voice. Having channeled those feelings into “Dream As One,” she thanked Cameron “for the opportunity to turn that experience into musical medicine. The film’s themes of unity, healing, and love resonate deeply within my soul, and to be even a small star in the universe the Avatar family has created is truly a dream come true.”

Ronson and Wyatt are becoming a go-to duo for major film soundtracks, having won an Oscar alongside Lady Gaga for A Star Is Born‘s “Shallow” and earning several nominations for their contribution to the Barbie soundtrack, including the Oscar-nominated “I’m Just Ken.” (Ronson will also score Greta Gerwig’s Chronicles Of Narnia movie for Netflix.) Miley Cyrus, meanwhile, was nominated for a Golden Globe last year for “Beautiful That Way” from The Last Showgirl starring Pamela Anderson. More recently, she was nominated for Pop Vocal Album at the upcoming Grammy Awards for her record Something Beautiful.