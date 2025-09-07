Billy Porter is bowing out of Cabaret on Broadway due to illness As a result of Porter's exit, Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club is also bowing out of Broadway a month early.

Billy Porter will end his run as the Emcee in Broadway’s Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club due to a “serious case of sepsis,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. As a result of Porter’s exit, the show will be wrapping up its run at the August Wilson Theater on September 21, about a month earlier than expected. In a statement, producer Adam Speers praised Porter’s performance, calling the actor “extraordinary” and inviting audiences to see alternates Marty Lauter and David Merino, who will switch off as the Emcee over the final month, perform with Porter’s co-star Marisha Wallace before the show says auf wiedersehen to the Great White Way. Doctors expect Porter to “make a full recovery,” but only if he refrains from singing “Two Ladies” for the next month. The Hollywood Reporter also notes that the show has been in an attendance slump as of late, with capacity hovering around 70 percent for most performances.