Here’s a compilation of our favorite features published this week. Be sure to follow along with our TV recaps and check out all our recent reviews.
Monday
- R. Kelly is not the only villain at the heart of Jim DeRogatis’ new book, Soulless
- 6 new books to read in June
- Rubberneckers, rejoice: Gangster Capitalism covers the celebrity college admissions scandal in unflattering detail
- Kick off Pride Month with The A.V. Club’s queer country playlist
Tuesday
- The wildest thing about Doom Patrol is how it carries on the work of Norman Lear
- Writer Marlon James can cook anything, including a shoe
Wednesday
- Black Mirror, from worst to best
- Coming out and coming of age: 5 of our favorite LGBTQ+ teens on TV today
- The A.V. Club is recapping Black Mirror
Thursday
- June brings a Dark Phoenix, the Men In Black, and lots of living toys to theaters everywhere
- 9 queer comics that go beyond pride
- Will we still watch The Handmaid’s Tale?
- Our Riverdale podcast closes the curtains on a crazy season with character superlatives and a call from mom
Friday
- Outer Wilds makes an art form out of “Oh fuck, I’m going to die in space”
- Imagine Me & You gives a lesbian love story the classic rom-com treatment
- Lake Bell on the secret to the Big Mac’s special sauce and being mistaken for Amanda Peet
- Spirits were high for the Overlook Film Festival’s druggy, devil-worshipping return to New Orleans
- 5 new releases we love: A pop visionary’s reprise, a flamenco summer jam, and more
- Sony’s best-selling Infamous series did X-Mengames better than the actual X-Men
