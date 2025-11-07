Blake Lively puts a price on sexual harassment and retaliation suit against Justin Baldoni

Justin Baldoni’s defamation suit has died, but the $400 million price tag he put on it was certainly eye-popping. Now Blake Lively will set down her own hefty figures. Newly unsealed court documents (via Deadline) reveal a request of “an amount not less than three times the amount of Ms. Lively’s actual damages.” Those damages include estimates for “[lost] earnings in an amount of not less than $56,200,000, subject to expert testimony” and “[lost] profits in an amount of approximately $71,000,000, subject to expert testimony.” Further, her suit estimates damages for “pain and suffering, physical pain, and humiliation in the range of $250,000 to $400,000” plus “reputational harm in an amount of approximately $34,000,000, subject to expert testimony.”

All of this adds up to significantly less than what Baldoni was looking for, but she also “intends to seek damages and fees in connection with California Civil Code 47.1 and applicable anti-SLAPP laws, which are not included in the above assessment of damages.” And don’t forget, she’s also asking to be awarded legal fees from Baldoni’s now-defunct defamation case. All told, the final tally of what she’s seeking from her one-time director and co-star is still a pretty penny.

Lively has a laundry list of high-profile potential witnesses to back her up in her case, the majority of which are her famous friends: Hugh Jackman; Emily Blunt; Gigi Hadid; the Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants gang (Alexis Bledel, America Ferrera, and Amber Tamblyn), and of course, Taylor Swift (whose name Lively’s camp accused Baldoni’s team of dropping for publicity in his defamation case). Presumably, these are people that could answer questions like “Did Blake talk about the harassment with you as it was happening?” Similarly, there are many potential witnesses named who can speak to the It Ends With Us drama from within, including Sony and Paramount execs and co-star Jenny Slate.

There are also a lot of people from Baldoni’s side on the potential witness list, including Scooter Braun (a noted Swift enemy and Baldoni pal) and Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman. Other potential witnesses could have something to do with the alleged smear campaign, like conservative commentator Candace Owens (who has been covering the situation a lot on her YouTube channel) and Sara Nathan, who is both the New York Post‘s editor-at-large and the sister of crisis PR manager Melissa Nathan, who allegedly architected the alleged smear campaign. The trial for Lively’s suit against Baldoni is set for March 2026.