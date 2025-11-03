Justin Baldoni's countersuit against Blake Lively goes out with a whimper

At least this one time, a suit related to It Ends With Us is actually coming to an end. Justin Baldoni’s countersuit against his co-star Blake Lively accusing her of defamation reached final judgment on Friday due to a missed deadline. The case was originally dismissed in June, and Baldoni and his Wayfarer Studios partners had a set period of time to file an amended complaint. That time has lapsed, so that officially closes this particular case. (Don’t worry, there are plenty of other ones still active.)

None of the parties involved have commented on this latest update. After the dismissal in June, Lively posted a message on her Instagram Story (via People) reading, “Like so many others, I’ve felt the pain of a retaliatory lawsuit, including the manufactured shame that tries to break us. While the suit against me was defeated, so many don’t have the resources to fight back.” She added that she’s “more resolved than ever to continue to stand for every woman’s right to have a voice in protecting themselves, including their safety, their integrity, their dignity and their story,” concluding, “With love and gratitude for the many who stood by me, many of you I know. Many of you I don’t. But I will never stop appreciating or advocating for you.” At the time, Baldoni’s lawyer claimed Lively’s declaration of victory was “false.”

People reports that before signing the order to end the suit, U.S. District Court Judge Lewis Liman contacted all parties on October 17 to warn them that he’d be entering a final judgment to conclude the case. Reportedly, only Lively responded, asking for the final judgment to be declared while her request for legal fees remains active. Per Rolling Stone, Justin Baldoni has the “right to appeal the defamation case judgment to a higher court once a decision is rendered on Lively’s right to recoup fees.” Lively’s harassment lawsuit against Baldoni is set to go to trial in March 2026.