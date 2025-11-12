First Devil Wears Prada 2 teaser is brief as hell Red heels? In a The Devil Wears Prada 2 teaser? Groundbreaking.

Until this morning, we didn’t know much about The Devil Wears Prada 2 besides the fact that it will vaguely explore Miranda Priestly’s reaction to the slow, painful death of print journalism and feature approximately half of Hollywood in the process. We don’t know much more than that today, despite the fact that the film’s first teaser just dropped. The clip features Miranda (Meryl Streep) in a red studded shoe, proving that fashion always comes back around. It was nearly 20 years ago that a similar crimson stiletto graced the poster of the first Devil Wears Prada, after all. The devil herself walks through the halls of her domain (as her staff cannily jump out of her path), before meeting Andy (Anne Hathaway) in an elevator. And “that’s all,” as she would say.