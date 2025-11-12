First Devil Wears Prada 2 teaser is brief as hell

Red heels? In a The Devil Wears Prada 2 teaser? Groundbreaking.

By Emma Keates  |  November 12, 2025 | 1:07pm
Until this morning, we didn’t know much about The Devil Wears Prada 2 besides the fact that it will vaguely explore Miranda Priestly’s reaction to the slow, painful death of print journalism and feature approximately half of Hollywood in the process. We don’t know much more than that today, despite the fact that the film’s first teaser just dropped. The clip features Miranda (Meryl Streep) in a red studded shoe, proving that fashion always comes back around. It was nearly 20 years ago that a similar crimson stiletto graced the poster of the first Devil Wears Prada, after all. The devil herself walks through the halls of her domain (as her staff cannily jump out of her path), before meeting Andy (Anne Hathaway) in an elevator. And “that’s all,” as she would say.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 was once again directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna. Emily (Emily Blunt), Nigel (Stanley Tucci), Andy’s best friend Lily (Tracie Thomas), and Runway parent company owner Irv (Tibor Feldman) have also been stuck in Miranda’s web for after all these years. They’ll be joined by characters played by Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak, and Conrad Ricamora for a whole new chapter at the magazine, one that seems just as terrified of the domineering editor-in-chief as the last, even if the rest of the journalism world is starting to leave her behind. 

The Devil Wears Prada 2 premieres in theaters May 1, 2026. Despite the spring date, try to wear something a little more creative than florals. You don’t want to disappoint Miranda, do you? 

 
