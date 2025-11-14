Great Job, Internet!: After nearly a decade, Vine is back for another six seconds of fame Hurricane Tortilla makes landfall again as diVine, a new app backed by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, brings more than 100,000 legacy Vines back online.

Threatening the cottage industry of YouTube’s Vine compilations, particularly of the “try not to laugh” variety, a new app carrying 100,000 legacy Vines launched earlier today. Funded by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey’s “and Other Stuff” non-profit, “diVine” attempts to recreate the Vine users knew and loved, providing a new space for them to create six-second loop videos of whatever they want. However, whatever they want has limits; e.g., it must be recorded on a smartphone and cannot use AI.

To the dismay of many online, the video app Vine shut down in 2017. The app’s central six-second time limit tested its users’ creativity. Vine has since been replaced by Instagram and TikTok, which expanded those limits and forced users into an algorithmic race to homogeneity. As the next era of social video apps begins with deepfakes of Martin Luther King on Sora, diVine shuns algorithms and AI-generated videos by flagging and refusing to upload them. Speaking with TechCrunch, one of the app’s developers, Evan Henshaw-Plath, said the team was explicitly aiming to make something “that’s kind of nostalgic.”