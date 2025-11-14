Great Job, Internet!: After nearly a decade, Vine is back for another six seconds of fame

Hurricane Tortilla makes landfall again as diVine, a new app backed by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, brings more than 100,000 legacy Vines back online.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  November 13, 2025
Threatening the cottage industry of YouTube’s Vine compilations, particularly of the “try not to laugh” variety, a new app carrying 100,000 legacy Vines launched earlier today. Funded by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey’s “and Other Stuff” non-profit, “diVine” attempts to recreate the Vine users knew and loved, providing a new space for them to create six-second loop videos of whatever they want. However, whatever they want has limits; e.g., it must be recorded on a smartphone and cannot use AI.

To the dismay of many online, the video app Vine shut down in 2017. The app’s central six-second time limit tested its users’ creativity. Vine has since been replaced by Instagram and TikTok, which expanded those limits and forced users into an algorithmic race to homogeneity. As the next era of social video apps begins with deepfakes of Martin Luther King on Sora, diVine shuns algorithms and AI-generated videos by flagging and refusing to upload them. Speaking with TechCrunch, one of the app’s developers, Evan Henshaw-Plath, said the team was explicitly aiming to make something “that’s kind of nostalgic.”

“Can we do something that takes us back, that lets us see those old things,” he said, “but also lets us see an era of social media where you could either have control of your algorithms, or you could choose who you follow, and it’s just your feed, and where you know that it’s a real person that recorded the video?”

Nostalgic is a great way to put it. Currently, the site primarily hosts classic Vines, allowing users to see the “Fresh Avocado” video as it was meant to be seen—buggy, slow, and unable to load. However, the “new videos” section of the diVine shows a slew of new users attempting to make content for diVine, many of whom are harnessing the same goofy sleepover energy that made Vine fun in the first place.

Of course, there have been numerous attempts to revive Vine since its 2017 closure. Most recently, Elon Musk threatened to bring the app back, but has since pivoted to offering “Certified Bangers” badges, which we can only assume will go to Joyce Carol Oates for pointing out how “totally uneducated, uncultured” Musk seems to be.

According to TechCrunch, the app is available on iOS and Android, but thus far, we’ve only been able to view it in a browser. Check it out for yourself at diVine.

 
