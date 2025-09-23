Dua Lipa reportedly fires agent for trying to deplatform Kneecap

According to U.K. tabloid the Daily Mail, Dua Lipa has fired her European agent David Levy for signing a letter urging the Glastonbury festival to ban Irish trio Kneecap. The letter, which took issue with Kneecap’s advocacy for Palestine, was reportedly sent ahead of the festival and signed by “top agents from major live music agencies,” per The Guardian. “The fact that the letter was leaked changes things,” Kneecap’s Mo Chara said to the outlet at the time. “And I hope that these people regret it. I think they’re already starting to.”

“Dua made sure through her people that David Levy wasn’t working on her music any more. She is very openly pro-Palestine and that doesn’t align with David,” a source told the Daily Mail. “She views him as being a supporter of Israel’s war in Gaza, and the terrible treatment of the Palestinians and that was made very clear through the letter that he signed and sent to Michael Eavis.” Representatives for Lipa did not immediately respond to The A.V. Club‘s request for comment.

There has been a growing a growing number of high-profile entertainment industry professionals expressing their support for Palestine. But Lipa’s advocacy began well before the October 7 terrorist attack that drew international attention to Gaza. In 2021, she (and sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid) were the subject of a full-page ad in The New York Times accusing her of antisemitism because of it. “I utterly reject the false and appalling allegations that were published today in The New York Times advertisement taken out by the World Values Network,” she wrote in a statement at the time. “This is the price you pay for defending Palestinian human rights against an Israeli government whose actions in Palestine both Human Rights Watch and the Israeli human rights group B’Tselem accuse of persecution and discrimination.” More recently, the pop star has denounced “the Israeli genocide” and called for a ceasefire in the war in Gaza.