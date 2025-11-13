It's the good, the bad, and the Ghoul in Fallout season two trailer

In an interview with Empire magazine about the second season of Fallout, which premieres December 17 on Prime Video, Ella Purnell said Lucy and the Ghoul (Walton Goggins) are “trying to influence each other and see who’s going to rub off on whom.” She teased: “Is the Ghoul going to become good? Is Lucy going to become bad? Or are they going to be somewhere in the middle?”

In the new trailer for season two, Thaddeus (Johnny Pemberton) complains that it’s easy for Lucy to be good, growing up in “some cozy little impenetrable home,” where you “wouldn’t have to steal and stab and fib all the goddamn time just to get by.” But of course good and bad isn’t all that black and white in the world of Fallout. Lucy thought her dad (Kyle MacLachlan) was good, and now she’s on a quest to bring him to justice. The Ghoul used to believe in such ideals, but over 200 years he’s become quite the villain—all in the name of reuniting with his lost family. Is it true, as Lucy proposed, that how people conduct themselves matters? Do the ends justify the means?

The Fallout season two trailer teases big confrontations and new characters played by the likes of Kumail Nanjiani, Macaulay Culkin, and Justin Theroux. Speaking with Forbes, Goggins opined that the latest installment is a mashup of “Indiana Jones meets Doctor Strangelove meets the Star Wars [Cantina], and so far it’s surpassed my expectations.” He said, “I’ve been around, so I understand the arcs of seasons and understand if Season 1 catches fire, Season 2 should be better … That’s when you’re really hitting your stride. The critics will have their point of view or whatever, but I can tell you from my perspective, we’ve hit our stride and we’re telling this story in such a subversive way that it’s so fun to watch with real consequences. I just can’t wait for people to see it.”