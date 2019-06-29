Here’s a compilation of our favorite features published this week. Be sure to follow along with our TV recaps and check out all our recent reviews.
Monday
- The A.V. Club’s best games of 2019 so far
- Dear John: Why does Keanu Reeves like to play you so much?
- Children are right to be lying little turds, posits Overheard At National Geographic
- The best, worst, and weirdest of this year’s Cinepocalypse film festival
Tuesday
- The best comics of 2019 so far
- 15 years later, Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit 9/11 remains essential American agitprop
Wednesday
Thursday
- Rory Kinnear on Years And Years, the power of male pattern baldness, and fucking a pig
- Before Pose, before Drag Race, and even before Stonewall, there was The Queen
- Spider-Man explores an overpopulated post-Endgame world in the funny Far From Home
Friday
- All these years later, The Sound Of Music remains one of the world’s favorite things
- We wade through fidget spinners and porn to bring you the best games for less than $1 right now on Steam
- 5 new releases we love: A beautiful bummer, a fuck-you to creeps, and more
