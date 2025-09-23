Fat Bear Week madness begins tomorrow Meet the first bears battling it out in Katmai National Park's annual bracket showdown to determine the fattest bear at Brooks River, Alaska.

The battle of the absolute units is about to begin. This is Fat Bear Week.

2025 Fat Bear Week is upon us, and with it, a chance to vote on the fattest bear at Brooks River in Katmai National Park, Alaska. Home to some of the world’s largest brown bears, Katamai National Park’s annual celebration features its biggest salmon eaters, giving fans of fat bears a chance to vote on their favorites before the bears use that stored fat to survive the winter.