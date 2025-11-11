Florence Pugh emerges with world's most reasonable take on intimacy coordinators

Hollywood doesn’t quite seem to know what to make of the newly created role of “intimacy coordinator.” A lot of actors seem to think the job is to play hall monitor and therefore stifle creative expression (see: Gwyneth Paltrow), a superfluous person who will get in the way of the scene (see: Mikey Madison), or a presence only necessary if you’re worried your scene partner may take advantage (see: Jennifer Lawrence). Others see it as a valuable safety tool or a practical role like a choreographer. The contrasting perceptions of what an intimacy coordinator does has made the job pretty divisive. But Florence Pugh has provided us with the most reasonable take yet: “It’s a job that’s still figuring itself out.”

This comes from Pugh’s recent appearance on The Louis Theroux Podcast (via The Guardian), on which she said many of her sex scene experiences came before “intimacy coordinators” were even a thing. Pre-IC, Pugh said she felt comfortable sticking up for herself in these vulnerable situations, but remembers being asked to do things or directed in ways “that were completely inappropriate.” With the role of intimacy coordinator still in its nascent stages, Pugh has had “fantastic experiences” but also had “a shit example where someone just made it so weird and so awkward and really wasn’t helpful and kind of was just like wanting to be a part of the set in a way that wasn’t helpful.”

Much like the job itself, Pugh’s understanding of the job is changing, she explained. “I will say that I’ve been able to understand better meaning now through working with great [intimacy coordinators] in sex scenes. Finding the story of what it is, what kind of sex is it, how do you touch each other, how long have you been having sex for. All of these things really matter, when you are trying to build a relationship that’s been going for 10 years. I’d never thought of it like that before, because sex scenes are so awkward for everybody on set,” she said. “When I worked with a fantastic coordinator, I was like, ‘Oh, this is what I’ve been missing, understanding the dance of intimacy’ as opposed to just shooting a sex scene. There are good ones and bad ones, and it’s through the good ones that I have learned how effective it can really be.”