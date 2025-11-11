Florence Pugh emerges with world's most reasonable take on intimacy coordinators
"It's a job that’s still figuring itself out."Screenshot: Late Night With Seth Meyers/YouTube
Hollywood doesn’t quite seem to know what to make of the newly created role of “intimacy coordinator.” A lot of actors seem to think the job is to play hall monitor and therefore stifle creative expression (see: Gwyneth Paltrow), a superfluous person who will get in the way of the scene (see: Mikey Madison), or a presence only necessary if you’re worried your scene partner may take advantage (see: Jennifer Lawrence). Others see it as a valuable safety tool or a practical role like a choreographer. The contrasting perceptions of what an intimacy coordinator does has made the job pretty divisive. But Florence Pugh has provided us with the most reasonable take yet: “It’s a job that’s still figuring itself out.”