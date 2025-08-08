Fran Drescher isn't running for SAG-AFTRA president again As two-term president of the acting union, Drescher oversaw SAG-AFTRA throughout the 2023 contract negotiations and strikes.

Fran Drescher has spent the last few years garnering way less attention for her work as an actor than for all the time she’s spent speaking on behalf of them: As the president of acting union SAG-AFTRA, Drescher was front and center during the strikes that shut down Hollywood for a big chunk of 2023, and has been the very vocal face of performers speaking out about the rise of AI, the financial pressures imposed on performers by the lack of residuals coming out of the world of streaming TV, and other topics facing the working actor in the 2020s. With the union’s next round of elections looming later this year, there was an open question about whether Drescher—who’s served two two-year terms in the job, winning re-election amidst the strikes—would seek to continue on in the role. But the revealed SAG-AFTRA candidate lists, put out early on Friday, have made it clear: Drescher won’t be seeking election for a third time.