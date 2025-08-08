Fran Drescher isn't running for SAG-AFTRA president again

As two-term president of the acting union, Drescher oversaw SAG-AFTRA throughout the 2023 contract negotiations and strikes.

By William Hughes  |  August 8, 2025 | 5:14pm
Fran Drescher, Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images
Film News SAG-AFTRA
Fran Drescher isn't running for SAG-AFTRA president again
Introducing Endless Mode: A New Games & Anime Site from Paste

Fran Drescher has spent the last few years garnering way less attention for her work as an actor than for all the time she’s spent speaking on behalf of them: As the president of acting union SAG-AFTRA, Drescher was front and center during the strikes that shut down Hollywood for a big chunk of 2023, and has been the very vocal face of performers speaking out about the rise of AI, the financial pressures imposed on performers by the lack of residuals coming out of the world of streaming TV, and other topics facing the working actor in the 2020s. With the union’s next round of elections looming later this year, there was an open question about whether Drescher—who’s served two two-year terms in the job, winning re-election amidst the strikes—would seek to continue on in the role. But the revealed SAG-AFTRA candidate lists, put out early on Friday, have made it clear: Drescher won’t be seeking election for a third time.

Per THR, the presidency is instead being sought by Sean Astin and Chuck Slavin, the latter a SAG-AFTRA New England Local board member. Slavin is running alongside Peter Antico as potential Secretary-Treasurer, while Astin is running alongside Star Trek: Picard performer Michelle Hurd. (You can see both parties’ candidate statements in the SAG-AFTRA National Election Voter Guide, if you’re so inclined.)

As for Drescher—whose tenure in the top job was often marked by her colorful personality, including the time she asked Disney CEO Bob Iger if he was an “ignoramus”—she’ll continue to keep busy: She’s set to reprise her role from the original This Is Spinal Tap for its upcoming sequel, and co-stars in Josh Safdie’s new film Marty Supreme, playing the mother of Timothée Chalamet’s character.

 
Join the discussion...
 