Great Job, Internet!: Fred Armisen approves of your Portlandia National Guard invasion memes
Armisen and Carrie Brownstein are enjoying "how the show functions in the present tense."Screenshots: Fox News; IFC (YouTube)
When President Donald Trump announced the deployment of the National Guard to Portland, the description of the city as “war-ravaged” was met with skepticism. After all, we’ve seen Portlandia. Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein’s sketch comedy show has long stood as the city’s defining cultural output, and it’s full of harmless oddball characters that make the city seem like a quirky utopia. The juxtaposition of the extreme image of the National Guard marching on an American city and Portlandia‘s benignly annoying feminist bookstore owners launched many a meme.