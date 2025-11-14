Great Job, Internet!: Fred Armisen approves of your Portlandia National Guard invasion memes

When President Donald Trump announced the deployment of the National Guard to Portland, the description of the city as “war-ravaged” was met with skepticism. After all, we’ve seen Portlandia. Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein’s sketch comedy show has long stood as the city’s defining cultural output, and it’s full of harmless oddball characters that make the city seem like a quirky utopia. The juxtaposition of the extreme image of the National Guard marching on an American city and Portlandia‘s benignly annoying feminist bookstore owners launched many a meme.

Asked how he felt about Portlandia factoring into the public response to Trump’s order, Armisen gave a blanket approval to all Portlandia content, from memes to costumes. “It’s really funny,” he told The Daily Beast‘s The Last Laugh podcast. “People send me these memes all the time, and they’re all so well done. The graphics they pick and the words they pick are really just right on. It’s a nice way for me and Carrie to feel like the show has relevance, or a life.” With the show being re-licensed to Netflix, the two creators have been enjoying “how the show functions in the present tense.”

Nobody would have expected Portlandia to be in conversation with an invasion ordered by the executive branch, but here we are. Armisen said he doesn’t “imagine that anyone really thinks that” Portland is very dangerous. Even Trump himself wondered, “[Am] I watching things on television that are different from what’s happening? My people tell me different.” As Armisen put it, “Maybe I’m delusional, but I think deep down everybody knows, like, come on.”

“It’s such a quiet city. And I love that city. I was there recently and I go as often as I can,” he said. “I appreciate being associated with it because of the show. But the city is so much bigger than a sketch show… [It’s] just a such an ultimately beautiful, quiet, cozy city. It’s so cozy.”