Gina Carano sets new show with a couple of Get Out's producers

Very few things make sense anymore, so hey—here’s another piece of news. Gina Carano—the Mandalorian actor whom Disney fired after she, in the company’s own words, “grotesquely trivialized the Holocaust” on social media—is making a new show with some of the producers of Get Out and BlacKKKlansman.

The new TV series, her first since The Mandalorian, is called Logan Reign. It will star Carano as a “Vegas legal assistant in her day job and a crime fighter by night,” per Deadline‘s description. “Logan Reign is someone I have been craving to bring to life,” Carano told the trade of the project. “I’m bringing every ounce of who I am as an actress and what I have learned in this industry to this role and at this moment I have a lot to give.”

“Logan Reign is the kind of bold, adrenaline-driven series we can’t wait to bring to audiences with Gina and it’s destined to become her most iconic character yet,” said Shaun Redick and Yvette Yates Redick, whose Impossible Dream Entertainment produced both Get Out and BlacKKKlansman, in their own statement.

This is the same Carano that posted a slew of “abhorrent and unacceptable” (again, Disney’s words) messages on social media, including posts making fun of people with pronouns in their bios, trivializing the COVID-19 pandemic, and questioning the results of the 2020 election. Recently, she posted on X to “extend my deepest most heartfelt gratitude” to Elon Musk, who essentially bankrolled her suit against Disney, which the two parties settled for an unknown amount last month.

The show hasn’t found a network as of this writing. Despite all that legal back-and-forth, Disney might actually be a contender. Carano “was always well respected by her directors, co-stars, and staff, and she worked hard to perfect her craft while treating her colleagues with kindness and respect,” a spokesperson for Disney-owned Lucasfilm said in a statement after the suit was settled. “We look forward to identifying opportunities to work together with Ms. Carano in the near future,” they added. We’ll see if the Mouse House makes good on that promise.