Great Job, Internet!: Nobody's happy about AI puppets of Jesus or your dead relatives

Forcing us to ask: Is it more undignified to talk with a supposed AI avatar of your dead parent, or your personal lord and savior?

By William Hughes  |  November 14, 2025 | 7:28pm
Photo: Xavi Torrent/Getty Images)
It’s been a banner week for delusion on the internet—never not a growth market, as it happens—and specifically in the world of AI grifters. To wit: Which is more fundamentally undignified, an AI startup claiming that its product will let you talk to your dead mother? Or to your lord and savior Jesus Christ?

Let’s take this scientifically. On the one hand, the former “product,” billed under the name 2wai, feels like it could do much more practical harm: Claiming—in a much-mocked online ad—that you can film a three-minute video of a loved one with the app, then use it to create an AI avatar of them that will continue to be able to talk to you for decades, the service has provoked a lot of accusations of being, well, outright evil, for the way it seems primed to take economic advantage of people lost in the throes of grief. (There’s nothing like having to tell the kids that you’ve had to delete Gramma because of a rise in processing fees.) It also helps that it’s the kind of thing that would feel heavy-handed popping up in a story about humanity letting AI excesses run amuck, to the extent that we literally have Black Mirror episode about how this kind of thing is a terrible idea.  (And that’s all before we get to the absurdities hanging around the edge of 2wai, like the fact that it was co-founded by actor Calum Worthy—a long-time Disney Channel alum who will always be “The kid who lies about getting a handjob in American Vandal” to us. Who else would you trust to sell you a shallow, repetitive facsimile of the most important missing people in your life, but the fourth-billed lead on Austin & Ally, right?)

On the other hand, we really don’t know what to do with the following paragraph, from a recent Today article about an application called “Text With Jesus.” We’re just going to reprint it in its entirety because, well, fuck:

Text With Jesus offers users an interactive experience with a religious deity. In other words, users can text questions to Jesus and get a response. (Premium users can also converse with Satan.)

Is it possible to even make fun of “(Premium users can also converse with Satan.)”? To imagine going over your monthly bills a year down the line, seeing a particular item, and remembering it’s because you decided you needed a premium subscription to Talk With Jesus so you could pop a quick Q in Lucifer’s digital inbox? (“Hey, big man. Hell is hot, but nobody ever specifies how many BTUs. Help a fella out?”) Say what you like about the electronic blasphemy of it all, it at least has a bit of chutzpah. (Among other things, the app’s already produced the television spectacle of Today co-host Carson Daly trying, in real time, to process a day-time TV version of his actual feelings about a virtual Christ.) Personally, our big worry is just how much money that there probably, depressingly, is in giving people instant access to even auto-complete garbage answers to life’s most fundamental questions. (A very quick perusal of various app stores shows that Text With Jesus, which supposedly has 150,000 users, is not alone in this fAIth-based space; we were especially drawn to the Catholicism-minded One Day Confession App, which promises, with a straight face, an “AI-driven confession experience.”)

Anyway: As we go to press, 2wai has posted a notice that, due to server load, “Avatar chats may not be loading, and user-generated avatar twins may not be processing to completion.” We’ll just leave you to sit with that.

 

 
