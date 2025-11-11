A new Luther movie's in the works, this time with Ruth Wilson

In the United States, we cross our fingers for “six seasons and a movie” (a prophecy so elusive that it doesn’t even always materialize after it’s been greenlit). In the United Kingdom, they operate by a far more fruitful “five seasons and several movies until we don’t feel like doing it anymore” method. Now that Downton Abbey has wrapped up for good (allegedly), another beloved British drama is back for more: Luther.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the mystery series starring Idris Elba as the titular detective has been greenlit for a second standalone film. This follows 2023’s Luther: Fallen Sun, of which A.V. Club reviewer Murtada Elfadl wrote, “In an attempt to make this a movie with broader appeal, the filmmakers actually dilute what made Luther so compelling on the smaller screen. Though the film can stand on its own as a separate piece of work, new audiences might question what the fuss is all about.”

Fallen Sun also didn’t include the fan-favorite character Alice Morgan (Ruth Wilson), a psychopath criminal with whom Luther is professionally and romantically entangled. Luckily for the fans for whom Alice is a favorite, Wilson will return for this latest installment, as will co-star Dermot Crowley (as police superintendent Schenk), Fallen Sun director Jamie Payne, and creator and writer Neil Cross.

The new Netflix movie “sees a new wave of brutal, seemingly random murders hit London, with Luther secretly called back into service,” per a synopsis (via THR). “But how can Luther save London when everyone on all sides seems to want him dead?”

In a statement, Payne—who also directed episodes of the original series—praised Cross for writing a “wonderfully dark tale to bring us all back together.” In his own statement, Cross shared, “Luther, Alice and Schenk are more than characters to me, they’re family. I never stop wondering where they are, what’s become of them … and what horrors might be stirring in the shadows of London while Luther’s not around. So we decided to get together and find out what happens next.”