A new Luther movie's in the works, this time with Ruth Wilson

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the mystery series starring Idris Elba as the titular detective has been greenlit for a second standalone film. This follows 2023’s Luther: Fallen Sun, of which A.V. Club reviewer Murtada Elfadl wrote, “In an attempt to make this a movie with broader appeal, the filmmakers actually dilute what made Luther so compelling on the smaller screen. Though the film can stand on its own as a separate piece of work, new audiences might question what the fuss is all about.”
Fallen Sun also didn’t include the fan-favorite character Alice Morgan (Ruth Wilson), a psychopath criminal with whom Luther is professionally and romantically entangled. Luckily for the fans for whom Alice is a favorite, Wilson will return for this latest installment, as will co-star Dermot Crowley (as police superintendent Schenk), Fallen Sun director Jamie Payne, and creator and writer Neil Cross.
The new Netflix movie “sees a new wave of brutal, seemingly random murders hit London, with Luther secretly called back into service,” per a synopsis (via THR). “But how can Luther save London when everyone on all sides seems to want him dead?”
In a statement, Payne—who also directed episodes of the original series—praised Cross for writing a “wonderfully dark tale to bring us all back together.” In his own statement, Cross shared, “Luther, Alice and Schenk are more than characters to me, they’re family. I never stop wondering where they are, what’s become of them … and what horrors might be stirring in the shadows of London while Luther’s not around. So we decided to get together and find out what happens next.”