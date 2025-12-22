Financial buzzwords have never sounded better in Industry season 4 trailer

Normally, hearing a man in a suit talk about how whatever he’s selling is “anti-status quo, anti-establishment, anti-power” is eye-roll-inducing, but not when they’re coming from Eric Tao’s (Ken Leung) mouth. The final trailer for the fourth season of HBO’s Industry, which premieres on January 11, is full of this jargon: Whitney Halberstram (Max Minghella) is building a “democratic financial institution,” a new character (Toheeb Jimoh) is “edging from gray to black on market manipulation,” Yasmin (Marisa Abela) thinks that “the world is not exploitation or opportunity… It’s both and!” How we’ve missed these schemers.

It’s been well over a year since Industry set all of this up. When season 3 ended, Yasmin entered a marriage of convenience with Henry Muck (Kit Harrington). By the looks of it, she’s done a good job carving out her own power in that union. Pierpont is now officially Al-M’iraj Pierpoint, but Harper (Myha’la) and Eric no longer work there. Rob (Harry Lawtey) left for California at the end of season 3 and has been confirmed not to return for season 4, but there are some new characters sprinkled throughout the trailer. Stranger Things‘ Charlie Heaton is displayed especially prominently as a journalist from “Fin Digest” who is hounding Harper. Kal Penn and Kiernan Shipka have also been confirmed to appear in the new season.

You can check out the latest season 4 trailer below.