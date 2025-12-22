Financial buzzwords have never sounded better in Industry season 4 trailer
Industry returns on January 11 with more corporate shenanigans.
Normally, hearing a man in a suit talk about how whatever he’s selling is “anti-status quo, anti-establishment, anti-power” is eye-roll-inducing, but not when they’re coming from Eric Tao’s (Ken Leung) mouth. The final trailer for the fourth season of HBO’s Industry, which premieres on January 11, is full of this jargon: Whitney Halberstram (Max Minghella) is building a “democratic financial institution,” a new character (Toheeb Jimoh) is “edging from gray to black on market manipulation,” Yasmin (Marisa Abela) thinks that “the world is not exploitation or opportunity… It’s both and!” How we’ve missed these schemers.