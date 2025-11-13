Jameela Jamil finds it creepy that "AI actress" firm led with "a teenage-looking girl who can’t say no"
Jamil weighed in on the "Tilly Norwood" conversation, saying, "I find the whole thing deeply disturbing."Jameela Jamil, Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
As with so much of AI discourse, the conversations surrounding “Tilly Norwood”—the supposed “AI actress” created by tech company Xicoia, which garnered lots of not-entirely-positive headlines a few weeks back when the company started making big noises about the potential for getting their character signed by a Hollywood agency—has served as a bit of a Rorschach test. Acting unions like SAG have bristled at a technology that seems to want to replace its members’ lifetimes of craft with cheap imitations; male profile writers of a certain character have lined up to salivate over “her” in the manner they once lavished on human ingenues; and others have simply pointed out how very creepy it is that the first recourse of any company trying to make waves in this sphere seems to be to create a completely compliant homunculus of the female form for users to take digital custody of.