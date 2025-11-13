Jameela Jamil finds it creepy that "AI actress" firm led with "a teenage-looking girl who can’t say no"

As with so much of AI discourse, the conversations surrounding “Tilly Norwood”—the supposed “AI actress” created by tech company Xicoia, which garnered lots of not-entirely-positive headlines a few weeks back when the company started making big noises about the potential for getting their character signed by a Hollywood agency—has served as a bit of a Rorschach test. Acting unions like SAG have bristled at a technology that seems to want to replace its members’ lifetimes of craft with cheap imitations; male profile writers of a certain character have lined up to salivate over “her” in the manner they once lavished on human ingenues; and others have simply pointed out how very creepy it is that the first recourse of any company trying to make waves in this sphere seems to be to create a completely compliant homunculus of the female form for users to take digital custody of.

Take, for instance, comments made recently by performer Jameela Jamil, who, per Deadline, opened up with her thoughts on the Tilly Norwood debate at the Web Summit in Lisbon this week. Jamil didn’t mince words about her reaction to the Norwood character, which Xicoia—a division of tech company Particle6, created by founder Eline Van Der Velden—had featured in a few online videos, before they brought the Hollywood firestorm down on their heads. “Shame on it,” Jamil said, for “Being a teenage-looking girl who can’t say no to a type of sex scene or to a sexual abuse scene, who can’t advocate for herself, who can’t advocate for more money. It’s marked that it was a young woman, rather than a man that they came out with first and that she looks a particular way. I find the whole thing deeply disturbing.”

Jamil (who most recently appeared in theaters with a voice role in Pixar’s Elio) also talked more broadly about the technology, saying she finds the whole endeavor absurd because “the whole point of acting is to emulate the human experience and so having something that is not human trying to emulate our experience is not possible.” At the same time, she expressed fear for people who work both above and below the line in film and TV production, saying, “I can’t think of anything sadder than replacing these people and these departments with a computer by someone who isn’t an artist.”