James Cameron finds "horrifying" AI actors completely opposite from his Na'vi
Per the Avatar director, creating a new actor from a text-based prompt does not honor the actor-director relationship.Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Avatar: Fire And Ash director James Cameron gets that introducing new tech into the filmmaking process may make people a little nervous. “For years, there was this sense that, ‘Oh, they’re doing something strange with computers and they’re replacing actors,'” he says of his first Avatar movie during a new interview with CBS Sunday Mornings, “when in fact, once you really drill down and you see what we’re doing, it’s a celebration of the actor-director moment.” But creating whole characters out of AI does not celebrate that actor-director moment the way that his famous performance capture method does—quite the opposite.