James Cameron finds "horrifying" AI actors completely opposite from his Na'vi

Avatar: Fire And Ash director James Cameron gets that introducing new tech into the filmmaking process may make people a little nervous. “For years, there was this sense that, ‘Oh, they’re doing something strange with computers and they’re replacing actors,'” he says of his first Avatar movie during a new interview with CBS Sunday Mornings, “when in fact, once you really drill down and you see what we’re doing, it’s a celebration of the actor-director moment.” But creating whole characters out of AI does not celebrate that actor-director moment the way that his famous performance capture method does—quite the opposite.

“Now, go to the other end of the spectrum, and you’ve got generative AI, where they can make up a character,” the director says. “They can make up an actor. They can make up a performance from scratch with a text prompt. It’s like, no. That’s horrifying to me. That’s the opposite. That’s exactly what we’re not doing.”

Cameron has expressed mixed feelings about AI over the last couple of years. In August, he went on record about his fears that AI could lead to an apocalypse like something out of his movie Terminator. He also said a couple of years ago that he would start taking AI writers seriously when they win an Oscar for Best Screenplay. That all being said, Cameron joined the board of Stability AI in September 2024, opining at the time that “the intersection of generative AI and CGI image creation is the next wave” and that “the convergence of these two totally different engines of creation will unlock new ways for artists to tell stories.” Sounds like Tilly Norwood is not one of those tools.