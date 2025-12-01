R.I.P. Tom Stoppard, playwright and Oscar-winning screenwriter The author of Rosenkrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead, Shakespeare In Love, and a surprising amount of Indiana Jones dialogue was 88.

Tom Stoppard has died. A multiple Tony Award winner for his work as a playwright—most famously Rosenkrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead, first staged in 1966, but also numerous other highly influential productions—Stoppard was also a prolific screenwriter. Although he won only a single Oscar over the course of a long career, for his script for Shakespeare In Love, Stoppard was a fixture both in and out of Hollywood, famously lending his occasional services as a script doctor amidst his more celebrated work on the stage. Per the BBC, Stoppard died on Saturday at his home in Dorset, in England. He was 88.

Born (as Tomáš Sträussler) to a Jewish family in what’s now the Czech Republic in 1937, Stoppard was just two years old when his family was forced to flee Europe to escape Nazi persecution. Raised for several years in Singapore and India before ultimately journeying to England (where he took his stepfather’s last name), Stoppard originally worked as a journalist. He transitioned into dramaturgy in the 1950s and 1960s, ultimately gaining national recognition when Rosenkrantz & Guildenstern debuted at the Edinburgh Fringe in ’66 and became a quick sensation. Blending Beckett, Shakespeare, and Stoppard’s own lifelong obsession with wordplay and verbal games, the play quickly swept multiple continents, making an international name out of the still-young former school dropout. A Broadway run that began in 1967 earned Stoppard the first of what would ultimately be five Tonys for Best Play. (The most recent, for Leopoldstadt, which tracked the historical fortunes of a Jewish family not dissimilar to Stoppard’s own, arrived in 2023.)