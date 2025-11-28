Riftbound's upcoming Chemtech Cask card is a money maker We got an exclusive preview of Chemtech Cask, a new card coming to Riftbound: League of Legends TCG.

Listen to this article

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Riftbound, a trading card game (TCG) take on the League of Legends series, recently received its English-language debut with the release of the Origins set, which thankfully established a sturdy foundation for this newcomer. However, despite having just debuted, a second batch of cards is already on the way, as it tends to go with card games.

Spiritforged is currently set for February 2026, and it will add several new mechanics, such as equipment that can be attached to units, a Repeat keyword that lets you play a spell multiple times if you have the energy to pay for it, and Gold, which can be sacrificed to generate power (a resource used to play powerful cards).

With the new set’s Chinese release coming up in December, Riot Games is revealing all of the cards that will be included in the next set as part of its spoiler season. We’ve been given an exclusive preview of one of these new additions: Chemtech Cask.