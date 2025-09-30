James Gunn spills Hollywood's dirty secret: Everyone wants to play Batman

It’s the car, right? Actors dig the car.

Already building hype for Batman: The Brave And The Bold, DC Studios chief James Gunn says that he’s fending off Hollywood’s biggest actors who want that lucky spot under the cowl. “I can’t tell you the amount of big actors that have told me they want to be Batman,” Gunn told IGN. “I think you’d have a harder time finding actors who don’t want to be Batman. He’s the one character everyone wants to play. That’s the truth.” Gunn didn’t divulge which actors wanted to play the role, presumably because they have not yet been cast and the script is still in flux. When pressed if the film would still feature Batdad Bruce Wayne breaking the legs of desperate Gothamites with his 10-year-old son, Damian, Gunn admitted, “Some things have changed,” particularly regarding “his parenage and all that stuff.”

It sounds like Batman is still Gunn’s “biggest issue in all of DC right now,” and it’s not hard to see why. Gunn’s Batman movie would be in contrast to the studio’s other Batman movie, Matt Reeves’ The Batman: Part II. Previously, there had been such a fervor for details on the latter that Gunn suggested everyone “get off Matt Reeves’ nuts” about it. Now people are starting to get on Gunn’s, uh, case about the character, and it’s leaving the director with little to add other than “you have to wait to see exactly what’s happening.”

Last we heard, Flash director Andy Muschietti would helm Gunn’s Batman film. However, DC announced that in 2023, a day before The Flash entered the Speed Force in theaters. Given the response to Flash, which some may forget was also a Batman movie and was not well-received, it would be somewhat surprising to see him behind the camera. However, WB hired him for the IT TV show after IT: Chapter 2, so it’s clear they still appreciate what Muschietti has to offer.