James Van Der Beek auctioning off his Dawson's Creek stuff to pay for cancer treatment

Van Der Beek, who announced his cancer diagnosis last year, is selling off clothes and collectibles from Dawson's Creek and Varsity Blues.

By William Hughes  |  November 13, 2025 | 8:00pm
James Van Der Beek, Screenshot: YouTube
James Van Der Beek will soon be auctioning off memorabilia from throughout his long film and television career, People reports. Van Der Beek revealed earlier this week that he intends to sell off his collection—including pieces from fan favorites like Dawson’s Creek and Varsity Blues—in order to help pay medical costs. The actor revealed last November that he’d been diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer.

Per People, Van Der Beek will be selling the items—which include hats and cleats worn during Varsity Blues, the clothes he wore in the first episode of Dawson’s Creek, and, in what’s expected to be the highest-ticket item, the necklace that his character gave Katie Holmes’ Joey during the show’s prom episode—through Propstore’s Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction in December.

Here’s Van Der Beek:

I’ve been storing these treasures for years, waiting for the right time to do something with them, and with all of the recent unexpected twists and turns life has presented recently, it’s clear that the time is now. While I have some nostalgia tugging at me as I part with these items, it feels good to be able to offer them through Propstore’s auction to share with those who have supported my work over the years.

All proceeds from the sales will reportedly go toward covering Van Der Beek’s medical expenses. A father of six, the actor has continued to work after revealing his diagnosis, including making recent appearances in Prime Video’s Overcompensating.

The memorabilia auction is scheduled to begin with live bidding on December 5 in London, with the sale being opened up to global collectors the following day. You can see the full collection—which also includes some pretty choice non-Van-Der-Beek memorabilia, including Will Ferrell’s Elf costume, one of the stunt axes from The Shining, and the usual array of Star Wars and Indiana Jones collectibles that often pop up in these kinds of sales—right here.

 
