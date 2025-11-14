James Van Der Beek auctioning off his Dawson's Creek stuff to pay for cancer treatment Van Der Beek, who announced his cancer diagnosis last year, is selling off clothes and collectibles from Dawson's Creek and Varsity Blues.

James Van Der Beek will soon be auctioning off memorabilia from throughout his long film and television career, People reports. Van Der Beek revealed earlier this week that he intends to sell off his collection—including pieces from fan favorites like Dawson’s Creek and Varsity Blues—in order to help pay medical costs. The actor revealed last November that he’d been diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer.

Per People, Van Der Beek will be selling the items—which include hats and cleats worn during Varsity Blues, the clothes he wore in the first episode of Dawson’s Creek, and, in what’s expected to be the highest-ticket item, the necklace that his character gave Katie Holmes’ Joey during the show’s prom episode—through Propstore’s Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction in December.