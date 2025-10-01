Jane Fonda and over 500 celebrities revive McCarthy-era free speech initiative

Jane Fonda continues to grow her legacy as one of the most engaged activists in Hollywood. The Grace And Frankie actor is relaunching the Committee for the First Amendment, a movement her father, Henry Fonda, was an early member of during the McCarthy era. The group was initially formed in the 1940s to protest the House Un-American Activities Committee, which accused many citizens, including top entertainers, of having communist ties. “The McCarthy Era ended when Americans from across the political spectrum finally came together and stood up for the principles in the Constitution against the forces of repression,” the Fonda-led committee wrote in a letter. “Those forces have returned. And it is our turn to stand together in defense of our constitutional rights.”

“The federal government is once again engaged in a coordinated campaign to silence critics in the government, the media, the judiciary, academia, and the entertainment industry,” the letter continued. It didn’t mention any specific examples, but we’ve all seen them in the news. Last month, Disney-owned ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! following the host’s comments about the Republican response to Charlie Kirk’s death, prompting outrage from Hollywood, fellow late night hosts, and even Disney’s former CEO. Journalists and private citizens were also fired from their jobs for comments perceived as either celebrating the shooting or not mourning it properly. That’s on top of the attacks Donald Trump has launched on the Smithsonian, NPR and PBS, individual artists like Ariana Grande and Bruce Springsteen, and more since taking office in January.

“We refuse to stand by and let that happen,” the committee declared. “Free speech and free expression are the inalienable rights of every American of all backgrounds and political beliefs – no matter how liberal or conservative you may be. The ability to criticize, question, protest, and even mock those in power is foundational to what America has always aspired to be.”

Jane Fonda is joined by 550 celebrity signatories including Anne Hathaway, Barbara Streisand, Aaron Sorkin, Ethan Hawke, Celine Song, Ben Stiller, Elliot Page, Bill Maher, Julianna Moore, Cynthia Nixon, Damon Lindelof, Judd Apatow, Gracie Abrams, Hannah Einbinder, Jamie Lee Curtis, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Billie Eilish, Natalie Portman, and more. (You can check out the full list here.)

“We know there is power in solidarity and strength in numbers. We will stand together—fiercely united—to defend free speech and expression from this assault. This is not a partisan issue. That is why we urge every American who cares about the First Amendment—the cornerstone of our democracy—and every artist around the globe who looks to the United States as a beacon of freedom to join us,” the letter concludes. “And to those who profit from our work while threatening the livelihoods of everyday working people, bowing to government censorship, and cowering to brute intimidation: we see you and history will not forget. This will not be the last you hear from us.”