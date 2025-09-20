Yeah, Andor writer Dan Gilroy sees the parallels, too

More and more Disney allies—including former CEO Michael Eisner—are calling on the company to take a stand on the Jimmy Kimmel crisis.

September 19, 2025
Recent Emmy-winner Andor is one of the more politically conscious works Disney has ever released—and especially within the Star Wars universe, where conflicts are much more likely to revolve around surprisingly durable space wizards than any kind of political relevance. As protests have popped up this week over Disney’s decision (under pressure from the FCC and the company’s ABC affiliates) to pull Jimmy Kimmel Live! off the air, people have gotten pretty vocal about pointing out parallels between the two-season series and our current reality. Turns out, series writer Dan Gilroy has noticed those parallels, too.

Gilroy—who recently won his own Emmy for writing Andor episode “Welcome To The Rebellion,” in which Genevieve O’Reilly’s Mon Mothma delivers a full-throated denunciation of her government’s slide into autocratic sycophancy—published an editorial today in Deadline, addressing Disney and the FCC’s recent actions. “We spent six years thinking about a fascist takeover of a galaxy far, far away,” Gilroy wrote. “Six years thinking about ordinary beings as an authoritarian regime comes in for the kill. Many people saw parallels between Andor and the real world. I see them as well, particularly in the events of the last week.” While calling Disney’s actions “a difficult decision”—”Wait until fate knocks on your door and demands you choose between conscience and hardship”—Gilroy laid out that whatever happens next will be critical:

Disney now stands at a crossroads: terminate Kimmel’s contract and become pavement for the road to a brave new Trumpian world; or stand for the First Amendment and take the onslaught. There’s not much at stake, just free speech, the oxygen that sustains life in this town.

Urging his fellow TV and filmmakers to self-education and organization, Gilroy writes that “We have all become characters in a story where our actions carry actual weight and consequence. Our industry faces the most sophisticated, venomous, creeping evil in America’s history. There’s no standing above this conflict. No impartial observers. If you’re on the sidelines you’ve made a choice and must live with it.”

Gilroy wasn’t the only big-name Disney associate to criticize its leadership today. Michael Eisner, who ran the company from 1984 to 2005 (ultimately handing off the CEO chair to Bob Iger, who’s been in charge, with a fairly brief blip a few years back, ever since), hopped on Twitter today to lambast leadership for not standing up to Trump. Asking “Where has all the leadership gone,” and calling out Iger by title, if not name, Eisner denounced the whole situation. “The ‘suspending indefinitely’ of Jimmy Kimmel immediately after the Chairman of the FCC’s aggressive yet hollow threatening of the Disney Company is yet another example of out-of-control intimidation. Maybe the Constitution should have said, ‘Congress shall make no law abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press, except in one’s political or financial self-interest.'” (He also said he thought Kimmel was “very talented and funny,” which we can only assume will be a boon in difficult days.)

Over the last two days, the right has tried its darnedest to shift the conversation on Kimmel away from being a pretty blatant issue of government control, claiming variously that he was pulled over ratings, or because he was losing money, or that affiliate owners Nexstar and Sinclair called for his removal independently, and not because FCC chair Brendan Carr very pointedly told them to. But more and more pressure is also mounting, both internally and externally, for Disney to make an actual call—and possibly even a stand—on this matter. More and more people with actual clout within the company are going on the record, and the pressure has ultimately got to break, one way or another.

 
