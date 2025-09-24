Jessica Chastain denounces Apple's decision to postpone The Savant Chastain said she remains "hopeful the show will reach audiences soon."

Yesterday, Apple TV+ made the surprising decision to postpone The Savant, an upcoming thriller starring Jessica Chastain as an undercover agent who infiltrates online hate groups in an attempt to thwart mass shootings and domestic terrorism attacks before they happen. Apple didn’t provide an explicit reason for the delayed release. In a statement to Deadline, the company simply wrote, “After careful consideration, we have made the decision to postpone The Savant,… We appreciate your understanding and look forward to releasing the series at a future date.” Still, it’s not hard to extrapolate that the decision probably had something to do with the shooting of Charlie Kirk, especially considering the online circles both he and alleged shooter Tyler Robinson engaged with.

Jessica Chastain does not agree with Apple’s decision. In a statement posted on social media today, she wrote that while she “value[s her] partnership with Apple,” the two parties are “not aligned on the decision to pause the release of The Savant.” As she went on to elaborate, Kirk’s shooting was just the latest in a long line of attacks and violence this country has experienced over the five years they’ve been working on the show. That includes (but is unfortunately not limited to) the kidnapping attempt on Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, the January 6th insurrection, the assassinations of Democratic representatives in Minnesota, and over 300 school shootings across the country.