ABC almost hired Jon Stewart for Jimmy Kimmel's job Stewart recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! joking about the lack of job stability in late night.

Can you imagine a universe where it was actually “Jon Stewart Live!“? Where it was Stewart, rather than Kimmel, who got pulled off the air at the behest of the government? (Actually, it’s pretty easy to imagine the government pushing Stewart off the air. That could still happen in our universe.) On Ted Danson’s podcast Where Everybody Knows Your Name (via The Daily Beast), Kimmel reveals that, when his show launched in 2003, ABC “wanted a traditional late-night talk show” in the time slot. At the time, Kimmel and Stewart’s mutual manager James “Baby Doll” Dixon “was about to close this deal for Jon to host the show.”

But ABC executive Michael Davies flagged Kimmel’s tape to the company’s chairman Lloyd Braun, who brought it to Bob Iger, and all of them agreed Kimmel “might be the guy.” That put Dixon “in the difficult position of having to tell Jon, ‘Uh, you’re not going to ABC, but Jimmy is going to ABC.'” Kimmel joked that it “was a mistake”: “They definitely should hire Jon. If I’m in that position, there’s no question I hire Jon 100 times out of a 100.”