Jon Stewart plays "Jesus or Trump" to figure out if Trump is a king or the King of Kings On a new Daily Show, Jon Stewart watches in horror as inflatable-wearing No Kings protesters take the country by storm.

Allows us to bask in the glow of a new Daily Show that doesn’t include commentary on the most nauseating news stories our backsliding democracy has to offer. The No Kings protests saw some 7 million Americans take to the streets in their best inflatable frog costumes to stand against authoritarianism, and that gave Jon Stewart a lot to smile about. After weeks of listening to Mike Johnson talk to us like we’re idiots, claiming that the “hardest core” of Marxists would be wreaking havoc across the fracturing United States, No Kings Day went off without a hitch, with 2,700 events held throughout the country, making it one of the largest single-day protests in history. Even more surprising, as Stewart points out, “zero mass shootings.”

Still, as the fearmongering from the Republican Party was replaced by Grantifa, the conservatives pivoted. Instead of calling the inflatable unicorns terrorists, they feigned surprise at the allegations that Trump was in any way a monarch. Thankfully, Stewart always carries a colonial wig and a copy of the Declaration of Independence with him. While Trump probably isn’t beating the label, especially after bulldozing the East Wing of the White House for a tacky ballroom, Stewart hit on a better word for how Republicans view the president: Deity.