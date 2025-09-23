Nexstar still won't air Jimmy Kimmel Live!, either

Everyone’s waiting to see what Jimmy Kimmel will say on his first show back after being suspended, but Nexstar customers will have to keep waiting. Following the Sinclair Broadcast Group’s decision to continue preempting Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Nexstar has announced it won’t run the show either. Sinclair is the largest owner of ABC affiliates with 39 stations, while Nexstar owns 32, per Deadline.

“We made a decision last week to preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! following what ABC referred to as Mr. Kimmel’s ‘ill-timed and insensitive’ comments at a critical time in our national discourse,” Nexstar said in a statement Tuesday morning. “We stand by that decision pending assurance that all parties are committed to fostering an environment of respectful, constructive dialogue in the markets we serve. In the meantime, we note that Jimmy Kimmel Live! will be available nationwide on multiple Disney-owned streaming products, while our stations will focus on continuing to produce local news and other programming relevant to their respective markets.”

Unlike Sinclair, which previously demanded not only an apology but donations to Charlie Kirk’s family and to Turning Point USA, Nexstar has not outlined what specific assurances it would need to reinstate Kimmel’s show. While Disney did characterize Kimmel’s comments as “ill-timed and insensitive,” the company said it decided to bring Jimmy Kimmel Live! back after “thoughtful conversations” with its host. Many people—including the other late night hosts—have speculated that the backlash from Disney customers canceling their various subscriptions was the true motivation for ending the suspension.

But the backlash that spooked Disney doesn’t seem to have reached the affiliate broadcasters, as evidenced by Nexstar’s snarky little aside about watching Kimmel on “Disney-owned streaming products.” And while FCC chairman Brendan Carr has ludicrously tried to claim that he wasn’t threatening ABC with his infamous “we can do this the easy way or the hard way” statement, the government has undeniable sway over these media companies. Nexstar is currently seeking FCC approval for its merger with Tegna (which would make it the largest owner of local TV stations in the country), and Sinclair is also reportedly exploring merger options. As long as these companies need the backing of President Trump, and as long as Trump still desires to punish his enemies, the studio vs. affiliate stand-off may continue.