Jimmy Kimmel delivers tearful, heartfelt tribute to lifelong friend Cleto Escobedo III

Kimmel's bandleader and "older brother" died Tuesday at 59 years old.

By Emma Keates  |  November 12, 2025 | 11:24am
Image: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube; Jeff Golden/WireImage
TV News Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel delivers tearful, heartfelt tribute to lifelong friend Cleto Escobedo III

Jimmy Kimmel opened his Tuesday night show in tears. “We’ve been on the air for almost 23 years, and I’ve had to do some hard monologues along the way, but this one will be the hardest,” the host shared. “Because late last night, early this morning, we lost someone very special who was much too young to go, and I’d like to tell you about him if you don’t mind.” That person was Cleto Escobedo III, Kimmel’s lifelong best friend and eventual bandleader, who died Tuesday at 59 years old. Kimmel used his monologue to deliver an emotional eulogy for his friend, which somehow managed to be both incredibly touching and largely about how “Cleto was very focused on sex from a young age” and “taught me all of it” (even though “half of the everything he taught me was wrong”). 

Kimmel took his audience through the day he met Escobedo, who lived across the street when the host was 10 years old. The two quickly became “24/7, ‘mom, please let me sleepover, please’ kind of friends” (one summer Kimmel says he slept over at the Escobedo house 33 nights in a row) and got up to all sorts of shenanigans, including prank calling people, setting fire to Hot Wheels, knocking each other out for fun, and recording a terrible rap album.

Through all of this “carousing,” as the two used to call it, Escobedo also showed an incredible talent for the saxophone. “He was a child prodigy who would get standing ovations in junior high school, if you can imagine that,” Kimmel said. The two stayed close as Escobedo toured with musicians like Paula Abdul and Marc Antony and released his own album, before, one day, Kimmel “got a talk show, just out of nowhere.” “I wanted Cleto to lead my band,” he recalled. “We grew up watching Dave (Letterman) and Paul (Shaffer), and the idea that anyone other than him would lead the band was terrifying. It had to be him.” Both Escobedo (and his father, Cleto Escobedo Jr.) nailed their auditions, and Kimmel’s friend ran Cleto And The Cletones—the show’s house band—from that moment forward. 

“Everyone loves Cleto,” Kimmel said. “Everyone here at the show, we are devastated by this. It’s just not fair. He was the nicest, most humble, kind, and always funny person… He was just a great older brother. No baggage, all love. There’s no one in my life I felt more comfortable with.”

Kimmel is taking the next few nights off, but he left his audience with the following message: “Cherish your friends. We’re not here forever.” You can watch the full tribute below:

 
Join the discussion...
 