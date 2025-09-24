John Boyega says he would've made a very different Star Wars sequel trilogy

While much of the Star Wars discourse has moved on from the sequel trilogy, actor John Boyega continues to make it clear that Disney’s shortcomings were not his fault. Few could blame the actor for having a complicated relationship with the movies. From the very second he appeared on screen, he was subject to racist vitriol that continued throughout the release cycle. That his character, Finn, never developed a coherent arc didn’t help. After the series petered out with Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, which revealed Finn to be a space equestrian, Boyega made his issues with Disney, particularly its handling of non-white characters, very well known. Appearing at Florida Supercon 2025, per Popverse, Boyega, once again, got candid about how the sequel trilogy and how he would’ve made a “whole completely different thing” had he been a producer.

Boyega says that if he were wearing his producer hat on Star Wars, he wouldn’t be “getting rid of Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, all these people.” Instead, the “first thing we’re going to do is fulfill their story, their legacy.” He envisions “a good moment of handing on the baton.” He also criticizes the new characters, saying that some of them were overpowered, echoing some of the criticisms surrounding Rey in The Force Awakens. “They won’t just grab stuff and know what to do with it,” he said. “You’ve got to struggle like every other character in this franchise. I’d do that.”

He also would change the ending of The Last Jedi. “But Luke Skywalker wouldn’t be disappearing on a rock,” he continued. “Hell no. Standing there, and he’s, like, a projector? I would want to give those characters way more way more.” It’s not too surprising that most of his complaints, like those of many fans, are about The Last Jedi. In a 2023 appearance on the Hot Ones spin-off, Truth Or Dab: Rapid Fire, he declared The Last Jedi the worst of his three entries. “But they’re all lovely,” he clarified while shooting a side-eyed glance.