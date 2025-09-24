John Boyega says he would've made a very different Star Wars sequel trilogy
John Boyega, who starred as Finn in all three Star Wars sequels, would never have put Luke Skywalker on some rock.
While much of the Star Wars discourse has moved on from the sequel trilogy, actor John Boyega continues to make it clear that Disney’s shortcomings were not his fault. Few could blame the actor for having a complicated relationship with the movies. From the very second he appeared on screen, he was subject to racist vitriol that continued throughout the release cycle. That his character, Finn, never developed a coherent arc didn’t help. After the series petered out with Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, which revealed Finn to be a space equestrian, Boyega made his issues with Disney, particularly its handling of non-white characters, very well known. Appearing at Florida Supercon 2025, per Popverse, Boyega, once again, got candid about how the sequel trilogy and how he would’ve made a “whole completely different thing” had he been a producer.