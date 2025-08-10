John Leguizamo knows "what kind of loser volunteers for ICE:" Dean Cain

Given how desperate the Department of Homeland Security is to recruit anyone willing to throw on a mask and toss anyone it presumes to be of Hispanic descent in a foreign gulag, Dean Cain’s recent public admission that he has joined ICE felt pretty on-brand for everyone involved. Whatever teenager, retiree, or bot Cain hoped to inspire on X didn’t have an effect on actor John Leguizamo, who took to Instagram on Friday to ponder, “What kind of loser volunteers to be an ICE officer?” He quickly answers his own question with “What a moron. Dean Cain, your pronouns are ‘has/been’?”

Leguizamo isn’t the only actor calling Cain a “loser” for his decision. As EW notes, Glee star Kevin McHale X’d, “Imagine being so out of work and desperate for attention (I would know) that you join ICE? Fucking pathetic loser.”

Tired pronoun jokes aside, Leguizamo’s point is one that many Americans who still recognize Cain from his days as the famed superhero immigrant on Lois & Clark are asking. Meanwhile, those unfamiliar with Mr. Cain are too busy worrying about the agency notorious for human rights abuses to look up who Dean Cain is. This is despite the actor-turned-Fox News guest’s summer of attempting to stay relevant by reminding audiences that he doesn’t understand the character he’s famous for playing.