John Leguizamo knows "what kind of loser volunteers for ICE:" Dean Cain
Commenting on the former Superman's latest public self-own, Leguizamo asks and answers the question on everyone's mind: "What kind of loser volunteers for ICE?"(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Given how desperate the Department of Homeland Security is to recruit anyone willing to throw on a mask and toss anyone it presumes to be of Hispanic descent in a foreign gulag, Dean Cain’s recent public admission that he has joined ICE felt pretty on-brand for everyone involved. Whatever teenager, retiree, or bot Cain hoped to inspire on X didn’t have an effect on actor John Leguizamo, who took to Instagram on Friday to ponder, “What kind of loser volunteers to be an ICE officer?” He quickly answers his own question with “What a moron. Dean Cain, your pronouns are ‘has/been’?”