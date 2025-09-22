John Oliver says "history will remember" the "cowards" who suspended Jimmy Kimmel Oliver insisted this was the time for business leaders to stand up to Trump in a searing monologue delivered Sunday night.

If the FCC and Disney were trying to make an example out of Jimmy Kimmel, John Oliver isn’t following it. The Last Week Tonight host tore apart Disney and ABC’s decision to indefinitely suspend Jimmy Kimmel Live! in a no holds barred monologue Sunday night that somehow (effectively!) managed to incorporate his appearance as the voice of Zazu in Disney’s live-action Lion King adaptation and the sentence “History is also going to remember the cowards who definitely knew better but still let things happen,” in less than a minute. Here it is in full:

“Hi there, Bob (Iger, Disney CEO). We haven’t met, but you probably know me as America’s third favorite Zazu. Congratulations on recasting that role, by the way. It was a fun thing to learn about after the fact. Anyway, one day, the history of the time we’re living through is going to be written, and when it is, I’m not sure it’s those in this administration who are even gonna come off the worst. Now don’t get me wrong, they’re going to come off terribly. But history is also going to remember the cowards who definitely knew better but still let things happen, whether it was for money, convenience or just comfort. I know this is something of a tough sell, and it can be a bit of anathema to risk-averse business leaders.