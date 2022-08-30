Now that Jordan Peele’s Nope has thoroughly received its flowers, society is basking in the Golden Age of Keke Palmer. It’s hard to imagine a time when the actor wasn’t consistently bringing her astronomical charm onscreen, in interviews, and on social media. But the world has also known lean times, and any well-respecting Palmer fan must think of the future. Luckily, Peele is just that Palmer fan, and he has a contingency plan— potentially expanding the saga of Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya’s Haywood siblings and their friendly neighborhood alien with a Nope sequel.



The director not-so-slyly teased the prospect of more stories in the Nope universe in a new interview with The New York Times, while addressing the mysterious character credited on the film’s IMDB page as “Nobody.” The character, played by Michael Busch, appears briefly in the Nope trailer walking confidently in the opposite direction of a stampeding crowd, but Nobody never shows face in the actual film. Diligent detectives quickly jumped on the choice as evidence that there is further Nope lore to be told.

“The story of that character has yet to be told, I can tell you that,” Peele says in reference to Nobody. “Which is another frustrating way of saying, I’m glad people are paying attention. I do think they will get more answers on some of these things in the future. We’re not over telling all of these stories.” Call them what you will— obsessive, overexcitable, lacking better things to do— but internet detectives are nothing if not ahead of the curve.

Nope star Brandon Perea also got in the teasing spirit, sharing Peele’s comments on Twitter alongside an emoji depicting two eyes glancing to the side. Now if only he would elaborate on what exactly he’s looking at, and if it involves another Akira-style slide from Palmer-as-Emerald Haywood... fingers crossed.